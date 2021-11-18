It’s a new year for 4-H in Mrs. Woodard’s 5th Grade classroom. In our first meeting on Oct.19, 2021 we had to fill out 4-H enrollment papers. We went through the interesting projects for the year.
We did the 4H pledge together as a class and went over how to begin each meeting. Before the meeting, our classroom voted on who would be President, Vice President, Secretary, and Reporter.
During the meeting, we introduced the president, Andrew Ramirez, the vice president,Taye Wix, the secretary, Kyndal Aulick, and the reporter, Larry Almaraz Gomez. We went over what we were going to do in the next club meeting. We are all happy that 4H is still here.
