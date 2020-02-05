The Portland boys fell to visiting Mt. Juliet last week by a 66-45 margin in District 9-AAA action.
The Bears, ranked in the top three in Class AAA, flexed their muscle in building a double-digit lead in staying on top of the district standings.
“We shot the basketball well. We just didn’t get enough shots to compete with them,” Coach Darryl Travis said. “Mt. Juliet got a lot of shots, and that’s the ballgame.”
The Purple made 15 field goals including four, 3-pointers while the Bears connected on 23 that included five shots from the 3-point arc.
Mt. Juliet led by nine after eight minutes of play and increased that to 15, 30-15 at intermission.
“Mt. Juliet runs their system well, know their plays, are experienced and are physically and mentally tough,” explained Travis. “If you don’t meet that, you are in trouble. We have to play clean, and tonight we didn’t. We made way too many turnovers.”
The contest was briefly tied at 2-2 before the Bears scored 10 straight points to go up 12-2. Mitchell Eagle and Caeson Utley each scored a basket in the final minute while Gage Wells connected for the Bears as the visitors led 15-6.
Mt. Juliet increased their advantage in the second period as Riggs Abner netted seven, Mo Ruttlen tallied four, and Will Pruitt, Charles Clark, each had two. Eagle netted five including a 3-pointer for the Panthers while Utley swished two free throws and Dawson Kennedy put back an offensive rebound. The Bears scored the final six points of the half and led 30-15 at intermission.
The Bears outscored the Panthers 21-11 in the third quarter to lead 51-26 as six different players scored for the Bears, including six from Ruttlen and four each from Pruitt and Clark. Eagle paced Portland with five while Bell added four including a slam and Dequan Bradley nailed two free throws.
Portland would not get any closer than 21 over the final eight minutes of play and that came on an Eagle basket to open the fourth. Both teams made plenty of trips to the foul line in the final eight minutes of the physically fought contest with Portland sinking seven of 16 and the Bears cashing in on five of 13 opportunities.
Eagle led all scorers in the game with 23 points with Utley finishing with seven and Dairius Bell and Dequan Bradley each contributing four. Tez Bradley had three, Kennedy netted two and Vhan McGuire and Kadyn Redfern rounded out the offense with one apiece.
Wells paced the Bears with 14 while Abner collected 11 and Pruitt had 10.
