NCTC held its 2020-21 Annual Meeting on November 6. Last year’s meeting was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCTC Board of Directors elected to hold this year’s meeting outdoors because the state of the pandemic was uncertain at the time of planning.
“After serving on the board for 35 years, I can safely say this is a first for me; we have never held our annual meeting in a parking lot,” Board Chairman Glen Hardcastle said. Hardcastle went on to say that he could not ask for a better day, as the weather was perfect.
General Counsel Guy Holliman read the minutes from the past two annual meetings. The minutes were approved. There was also a motion and second to approve the directors appointed for both years. NCTC President and CEO Johnny McClanahan gave a report on the state of the cooperative.
McClanahan discussed the completion of the fiber buildout as well as the status of some projects that will help our neighbors who had no broadband service prior to NCTC’s assistance. He reported on the financial status of the cooperative and said that a copy of the balance sheet can be found in this months’ edition of the North Central Connection magazine.
He reiterated the importance of NCTC’s members by saying, “I continue to believe that our members want a service provider you can reach and relate to. Our future as a community network is based on your desire to make us your first choice.”
NCTC was happy to be able publicly recognize its community service award winners. This year, the selection committee had a difficult choice, as always, and selected two very deserving individuals. Don Meador of Scottsville and Tammy Jenkins of Westmoreland were presented plaques by board secretary Calvin Graves, and both were given $1,000 to donate to the charity of their choice. Mr. Meador elected to donate to the American Cancer Society, and Ms. Jenkins requested the donation to be made to 37186 Smiles, a group that has dedicated time to improving the appearance of the downtown area in Westmoreland.
Although the members stayed in their cars throughout the meeting, and listened to the broadcast on their radios, they still left with a nice gift. NCTC was happy to be able to meet this year and hopes to return to its normal format in the future.
