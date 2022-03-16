The 2022 PHS baseball team has a new coach but a familiar face in Scott Steinbrecher.
Steinbrecher, who coaches the girls’ basketball team, took the baseball position last summer after Justin Martin went to Hendersonville to be a part of their staff.
Steinbrecher inherits a team that all but one starter returning in Tyler Dillard. Dillard was the top pitcher for the Panthers last season and filling his shoes is one of the priorities in the early weeks of the campaign.
“Our pitching will be a committee early on until we can establish some guys like Mason Elliott, Hunter Richards, Cullen Box, Garrett Stubblefield, Luke Newton, and Vinny Parker,” Steinbrecher said recently. “Losing Tyler hurts, but I like our pitching staff a lot. We just have to find a way as a staff to eat his innings.”
Steinbrecher is familiar with most of the returners and the transition has been easy.
“With assistant Coach Guelde returning for his fifth season, there hasn’t been much of an adjustment that needed to be made,” Steinbrecher explained. “(Former) Coach Martin and I are both very similar in a ton of ways with a focus on the little things.”
The Purple won 14 games in 2021 but with the addition of a new class in baseball, softball and basketball, hopes are high to improve on that mark.
“As coaches, we love this group of kids,” Steinbrecher remarked. “The boys love being here, so I think everyone has high expectations.”
Steinbrecher and the staff were still working on a starting lineup but the nine on the field will include seniors Caeson Utley, Elliott, Jake Ausbrooks and Richards.
“You can expect to see the seniors in the lineup plus a combination of Box, Stubblefield, Rhett Hicks, Newton, Parker, and Chase Runyon,” Steinbrecher pointed out. “Mason, Jake and Hunter will both be counted on to throw a ton of innings, and also provide a solid bat in the lineup.”
Box and Elliott were awarded the Golden Glove Award at last season’s team banquet and Utley took home the Silver Slugger Award, was voted team MVP, and made the all-district squad.
“Nobody will outwork Box, and nobody competes more than him,” Steinbrecher commented. “Luke is another guy that will give us some innings and a solid bat. Rhett is a guy that has really stepped up this year and has a shot to have a big impact on the team. Stubblefield is a pure utility player in the fact he can play every position and play it well.”
Steinbrecher admits this group will have to manufacture runs but also have a lot of versatility that they can handle the bat and understand the game well.
“I think one strength of the team is we have a ton of guys with experience that understand the game,” Steinbrecher stated. “They also play the game for each other and want team success before their own.”
Steinbrecher looks for Greenbrier, which reached the state tournament in 2021, to be a preseason favorite this spring.
“I think it’s going to be a competitive district all year,” Steinbrecher summed up. “So, the team that does the little things right in the district games will be the team that comes out on top.”
The remaining members of the team include juniors Freddy Paxton and Tanner White, along with sophomores Ashton Darnell, Easton Duffy and Matthew Meador and freshmen Chris Carlton, Jay Guthrie, Chance Spears and Hunter Willis.
