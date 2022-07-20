BRENTWOOD — In conjunction with the Ohio Valley Conference, the Tennessee Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams released their conference schedules for the 2022-23 season Thursday afternoon.
This year, which is the 75th year of competition in the OVC, marks the first in the League for Lindenwood, Little Rock and Southern Indiana, who became official members on July 1.
They join the Golden Eagles, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Southeast Missouri, SIUE, Tennessee State and UT Martin to make up the 10-team league.
Each school will play an 18-game double round-robin schedule, which will begin Dec. 29 and conclude on Feb. 25. All 18 dates will represent scheduled doubleheaders for the men’s and women’s teams.
The Golden Eagles kick off the 2022-23 league campaign with a road trip to Edwardsville, Ill. and meetings at SIUE on Dec. 29. The road swing concludes Dec. 31 with the programs’ first trip to Lindenwood in St. Charles, Mo.
Tech will feature a split weekend to kick off 2023, with a Jan. 5 home date against Eastern Illinois. The purple and gold will then hit the road again for a visit to UT Martin on Jan. 7. Back-to-back home double dips on Jan. 12 and 14 will see the Golden Eagles welcome longtime foes Morehead State and Tennessee State.
Another road weekend will present a Jan. 19 excursion to Little Rock and Jan. 21 meeting at Southeast Missouri. Rounding out the month is another weekend in the Hooper Eblen Center, hosting SIUE Jan. 26 and Little Rock Jan. 28.
The teams’ second split weekend of the year will welcome in the shortest month of the year, with a Feb. 2 trek to Morehead State, followed by a Feb. 4 home doubleheader against SEMO. Another split weekend will see the Golden Eagles play host to Southern Indiana for the first time on Feb. 9 before heading down I-40 for Feb. 11 match-ups with Tennessee State in Nashville.
Closing out the home conference slate are contests against Lindenwood and UT Martin on Feb. 16 and 18, respectively. The OVC schedule will wrap up the following weekend with a pair of Feb. 23 affairs at Southern Indiana and the regular season finales at Eastern Illinois on Feb. 25.
The 2023 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 1-4 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. It marks the sixth year in a row the event will be held at the venue.
Each OVC school is eligible to compete and win the OVC Tournament Championship, including Lindenwood and Southern Indiana, who are beginning the reclassification process to Division I. It was previously announced that should a transitioning school win an OVC Tournament Championship, the AQ shall be awarded to the tournament runner-up. Should the tournament runner-up also be a transitioning school, the AQ representative shall be the highest seed going into the tournament.
All Conference games and home non-conference contests can be seen on ESPN networks, with the majority of games broadcast on ESPN+. Additional linear exposures on ESPNU and ESPN2 will be announced at a later date.
