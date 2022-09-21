The Portland Panthers overcame a late departure and a homecoming crowd to pick up a huge region win on the road Friday by defeating Clarksville Northeast 21-20.
The victory put the Panthers at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Portland Panthers overcame a late departure and a homecoming crowd to pick up a huge region win on the road Friday by defeating Clarksville Northeast 21-20.
The victory put the Panthers at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.
“We were very proud of our kids Friday night,” coach Wes Inman said. “We had a disruption to our schedule when our buses were late, and we had to leave later than expected and on staggered time. It was also Northeast’s homecoming, and that also altered our schedule.”
Portland rolled up 400 yards of offense as quarterback Cullen Box punished the Eagle defense with 209 yards on 18 carries while Freddy Paxton added 69 markers on nine tries.
“Offensively, we ran the football very well and threw the football equally well, but sparingly,” Inman said.
Northeast finished with 245 yards. Khameron Athy rushed for 111 yards and quarterback Jaiden Puig completed nine passes for 128 yards.
Mason Swonger led the defense with nine tackles. Freddy Paxton notched four, Nik Averitt three and Braylon Dowlen and Isaac Barie with 2.5 apiece.
“Our defense played very well,” Inman said. “Our mission was to contain their speed and limit their receptions. We lost a couple of possessions on fumbles and a missed field goal. But other than that, we were able to score on each possession.”
The Panthers blocked a punt on the Eagle opening drive and used a six-play series to move the football to the one. Box fumbled in a crowd of Eagle defenders to end the scoring opportunity.
Northeast drove the length of the field in 13 plays as Athy went in from three yards out, the PAT was good and the hosts led 7-0.
The Purple answered with a 14-play series covering 84 yards. Paxton caught a 16-yard pass, Box ran four times for 52 yards and Pero capped the drive on a two-yard jaunt. Nik Averitt tied the game with his kick conversion.
On its next possession, Portland used a 62-yard run by Box to set up a Dowlen two-yard dash with Box finding a seam in the defense and went in for the two-point conversion and a 15-7 advantage.
The Panthers scored on their opening possession of the second half as Box rambled 35 yards with Averitt tacking on the kick conversion and a 22-7 margin.
Northeast came back with a pair of touchdowns but failed on a two-point conversion attempt.
Portland recovered an onside kick on the Eagles final touchdown and ran out the clock to post the win.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.