Portland senior Freddy Paxton glides through the end zone Friday after scoring a touchdown against Station Camp. The Panthers fell, 21-14.

 Amy Totten/Portland Leader

Station Camp built a halftime lead and made it stand in defeating homestanding Portland 21-14 on Friday night in a non-region contest.

The Bison led 21-7 at the break and gave up a second half score to the Panthers.

