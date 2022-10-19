Station Camp built a halftime lead and made it stand in defeating homestanding Portland 21-14 on Friday night in a non-region contest.
The Bison led 21-7 at the break and gave up a second half score to the Panthers.
Portland had two opportunities to tally the tying or go-ahead touchdown in the second half.
The first came on their first drive of the second half after advancing the football to the 16. The Purple lined up for a field goal, but Quarterback Cullen Box took the snap instead and came up short of the first down marker.
The second chance to reach the end zone was early in the fourth period as a Bison interception stopped a drive at the 11.
“I wished we had one more opportunity to punch it in,” coach Wes Inman said. “I wished we had gotten a win for the faithful and our kids. I’m not displeased with their effort.”
The Purple had three more yards in total offense (273-270) than the Bison. The winners were led by quarterback Luke Dickens, who compiled100 yards rushing and 149 passing.
“Their quarterback is the difference,” Inman said. “You bottle up the run and he counters off from it. The offensive line is big, and they made some great plays. I was proud of our defense for not allowing a second half touchdown. We settled down and played well defensively.”
Portland got 90 rushing yards apiece from Freddy Paxton and Braylon Dowlen, while Hunter Mayes added 59.
Paxton notched both of the Panthers’ touchdowns.
“We knew that Hunter would do a good job for us, he did last year,” Inman said. “It’s always exciting to watch Freddy and Braylon. Mason Swonger does a good job, and Isaac Barie came in and blocked a few times. We were proud of Braden (Thornton) coming in at quarterback and leading the scoring drive in the fourth quarter. We’ve lost no confidence in Cullen, but when you have two quarterbacks, you might see both players on the field at the same time.”
Portland used nearly 10 minutes off the clock on their opening drive of the game and reached the end zone on the 19th play of the series that covered 82 yards as Paxton went in from two yards out. The Panthers converted on a couple of fourth down situations that kept the drive going.
Nik Averitt’s PAT put the Purple on the scoreboard.
But Station Camp then scored 21 straight points.
Cade Abner capped a 11-play march with a 11-yard run and Maxx Elliott’s kick conversion tied the game at 7-7 with 8:19 left in the half.
After a Portland three-and-out series, the Bison struck quickly as Dickens found a speeding Quinten Hall downfield and threw a perfect aerial for a 60-yard scoring strike. Elliott misfired on the kick attempt, but the visitors led 13-7.
The Panthers crossed the midfield stripe on their next possession but came up short on a fourth- down conversion.
Station Camp finished off the half as Dickens called his own number and scored from two yards out. Robert Bogus found a seam in the defense and scored the two-point conversion and the lead was extended to 21-7 at halftime.
Portland came up short on two drives in the second half but scored after Mason Swonger’s 64-yard interception return gave the Purple the football at the 34.
Dowlen rushed for 18, Paxton sped for five and Mayes pounded the defense for four to the seven. Paxton would score on the next play with Averitt’s PAT closing the gap to 21-14 with 4:25 remaining.
The Bison recovered the onside kick and proceeded to run out the clock for the win.
Portland travels to Springfield on Friday for a key region match-up.
