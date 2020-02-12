The Portland boys lost to host Hendersonville last Tuesday by a 46-41 score in District 9-AAA action.
The Panthers jumped out to an early lead, but the Commandos came back to tie the contest up at halftime. The hosts led after three periods of action and held on for the win.
“We jumped out to an early then let up, and Hendersonville came back and we never got our confidence back,” Coach Darryl Travis remarked. “We were outworked, didn’t execute, didn’t play smart and played scared. We went cold and scored 10 points in the second and third quarters.”
The Panthers led 5-0 on a Dawson Kennedy shot and a Dequan Bradley 3-pointer. After the Commandos closed the gap to one, 5-4, the Purple answered with baskets by Bradley and Mitchell Eagle pushed the lead to five, 9-4. Hendersonville scored, then the Panthers finished up the period with six straight including buckets by Duncan Smallwood and Bradley and two Hunter Hicks for a 15-6 margin.
Hendersonville opened the second when Justin Biggs recorded a 3-pointer, but Smallwood answered with a shot from the 3-point arc for an 18-9 lead. The Purple went cold as Hendersonville scored seven straight points to tie the contest at 18-18. Eagle snapped the tie before Drew Hohanbrink connected from outside at the buzzer for a 20-20 deadlock at intermission.
The Panthers scored all five of their points in the first three minutes of the third period. Eagle netted a jumper and Kennedy’s 3-point bucket gave Portland a 25-20 edge. The Commandos closed out the third with 10 straight points for a 30-25 margin heading into the final eight minutes of action.
Two Hendersonville baskets increased their advantage to nine, 34-25. But Bell scored on consecutive field goals to trim the deficit to five, 34-29. Two Commando foul shots increased the margin to nine, 38-29. Caeson Utley scored on a putback, Ellis Ellis scored for the Commandos while Kennedy added a 3-point shot for the Purple and a six-point difference at 40-34. Portland would chip away at the lead as Eagle later scored four, Bell connected inside and a Smallwood free throw left PHS trailing 43-41 with 43 seconds remaining.
The Panthers were forced to foul and the Black and Gold made three of six down the stretch for the win.
Eagle and Kennedy each led Portland in scoring with 10 points apiece while Smallwood and Bell both netted six. Bradley had five and Hicks and Utley finished with two apiece. Hohanbrink paced the Commandos with 11.
Portland will host Lebanon Friday night and travel to White House next Monday to close out the regular season. The district tournament starts Feb. 21 at Wilson Central.
