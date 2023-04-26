The Portland baseball team split a pair of games last week with county rival White House in district action.
Last Monday, the Panthers defeated the Blue Devils 11-1.
“We came out swinging Monday,” Coach Seth Doxey remarked. “We made a few plays and Garrett (Stubblefield) threw the baseball well.”
Portland pounded out 17 hits as Chase Runyon and Tanner White each had three and Rhett Hicks, Luke Newton, Easton Duffy, and Jay Guthrie contributed two apiece.
Stubblefield pitched five innings and gave up four hits and struck out eight Blue Devil batters.
The Panthers opened up the contest with two runs in the first inning.
After one out, Runyon singled to center, and White followed with a base hit. Runyon swiped third and came in on a Hicks sacrifice fly.
Newton busted a single to center and White later stole home for a 2-0 margin.
Four runs came across for the Purple in the second. Guthrie and Stubblefield both singled and Cullen Box recorded a hit that scored Guthrie.
Runyon connected on a hit and White’s two-base blast brought in courtesy runner Korbin Bray. Hicks doubled to plate Runyon and White for a 6-0 advantage.
A single run came in for the Purple in the third.
Easton Duffy led off with a single but was out at second on a Vinny Parker fielders’ choice.
Guthrie singled and Parker advanced to third. Stubblefield drove in Parker on a sacrifice.
In the fourth with two outs, Hicks and Newton each singled and a Duffy hit loaded the bases.
Parker lined a single to force in Hicks, and the bases remained loaded. Guthrie walked and Newton came in from third base. Stubblefield was hit by a pitch that allowed Duffy to touch home plate.
Portland won the game in the bottom of the fifth on the 10-run rule. After the Blue devils had pushed across a run in the top half of the frame, the Purple got a single from Runyon and the junior stole second. White nailed a base hit to center, and Runyon came in with the winning run.
The two teams met again the following day and the Panthers fell 3-2.
“Tuesday was a great ballgame,” Doxey stated. “They made some plays. We hit the baseball hard, it was just at them. Culllen threw well and Zane Brown threw well for White House. We just came out on the wrong end of a good game.”
Box went six innings and allowed six hits and fanned seven batters.
The Panthers collected eight hits as Hicks, Duffy, and Stubblefield each recorded two.
Brown struck out seven batters for the Blue Devils in six innings of pitching and collected teo hits.
After a scoreless first inning, both teams tallied twice in the second. In the top of the inning,
Duffy singled and Parker reached on a sacrifice. Duffy stole third and tallied on a Guthrie ground out. Runyon later singled to force in Stubblefield.
The Blue Devils tied the contest in the bottom of the second and went ahead in the fifth on a pair of singles and a walk.
