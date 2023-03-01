The Portland boys survived a scare from visiting Glencliff and defeated the Colts 51-43 in first round of the region tournament.
The win put the Panthers in Tuesday night’s semifinal match-up with Martin Luther King Magnet School.
Portland trailed at the end of the first quarter and held a three- point advantage at intermission. The Panthers took a 31-26 lead into the final eight minutes of action and held on for the win.
“We’ve been preaching about coming out with energy and fire like we did against White House and Creekwood in the district finals,” Portland coach John Ferguson remarked. “We didn’t do that tonight. I was expecting a whole different game plan. When you play an athletic team, you expect them to run. But they started holding the basketball and them holding the ball made us hurry in the wrong way. They made us take poor shots. It threw our rhythm off.”
It took a while for the Purple to get going as Chase Runyon’s basket put the home team on the scoreboard at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter.
JoJo Lyles canned a 3-pointer before Terron Stricklin popped in a pair of long-range shots around a Braden Thornton bucket and the visitors led 8-7.
Lyles opened the second quarter by drilling a field goal, but Stricklin unleashed a 3-pointer as the Colts regained the lead at 11-9. Freddy Paxton hit a layup, Runyon made three straight free throws and Braden Thornton and Lyles followed with baskets and a 18-11 margin.
Glencliff closed out the opening half as Dazjon Dowell tallied four straight points and the Colts trailed 18-15.
Paxton’s 3-pointer increased the Portland spread to six, 21-15 and Runyon and Paxton scored consecutive baskets for a 27-20 edge at the 2:40 mark of the third. After four straight points by the Colts, Hester scored off a putback and Runyon tallied for a 31-26 advantage.
The Panthers pulled away in the fourth period as Will Hester made back-to-back shots and Runyon turned a steal into a slam and a 11-point bulge with 5:18 remaining.
The Colts refused to fold as a 3-pointer from Eric Thomson closed the gap by four, 41-37. Cody Carlson scored on a reverse layup and Lyles and Carlson scored at the free throw stripe and the Purple were on top 46-37 with 1:23 left to play.
Stricklin swished a shot from the 3-point stripe and was fouled and made the charity toss and the difference was five, 46-41.
Portland closed out the win as Carlson tallied and Lyles connected on three of four foul shots to create the final margin of victory and send the Purple into the semifinals of the tournament.
“We got the win tonight and we move on,” Ferguson said. “We showed grit and perseverance. I told the guys in the locker room I hope this game makes us hungry. We made just enough plays to pull out the win.”
Runyon led the charge with 15 points while Lyles added 11. Hester netted eight, Paxton scored seven, Carlson tallied six, and Braden Thornton finished with four. Portland made 19 field goals and went to the charity stripe 14 times and connected on 11.
Glencliff was topped in scoring by Stricklin’s 13 points with Dowell contributing 12. The Colts recorded on 16 shots from the field and five for five at the free throw line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.