Portland will host the district baseball tournament this week after finishing first in league play.
The tourney opens Wednesday.
The Panthers defeated non-district foe Tennessee Heat last Saturday by an 11-1 margin before splitting a pair of league games with Montgomery Central that gave the Purple the top spot.
Luke Newton hurled a no-hitter in the win in Portland’s win over the Heat. Newton struck out 12 batters in going six innings on the mound.
Newton got plenty of offensive help from his teammates as the Purple collected eight hits. Cullen Box had three hits, Easton Duffy recorded a double, and Ashton Darnell and Rhett Hicks each pounded out a hit. Darnell’s hit was a double and Hicks collected a triple.
Vinny Parker walked three times. Hicks, Newton, Tanner White, and Garrett Stubblefield each drove in two runs.
On April 24th, the Panthers played Montgomery Central and won 6-0 in an important district match-up.
“We were on base every inning,” Coach Seth Doxey pointed out. “We had the bases loaded twice. Cullen’s homerun was big, he demolished it. Stubby threw well and he gives us a chance in every game he pitches, he is consistent.”
Stubblefield earned the win for the Purple and went the distance by giving up six hits and issuing one walk.
Portland pushed across a run in the bottom of the second.
White and Duffy both walked, and Parker followed with a single. On the play, White scored on a fielding error and a 1-0 advantage.
In the fourth, Parker drew a base on balls and was out at second on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jay Guthrie. Stubblefield walked, and Box came to bat and crushed a homerun to center that scored himself, Guthrie, and courtesy runner Korbin Bray.
Box lined a one-out single to start a two-run outburst in the sixth. Hicks singled, and Rylan Brown, pinch-running for Box, tallied on an error. With the bases loaded, Duffy walked to plate Hicks.
Stubblefield struck out two and forced a grounder in the top of the seventh to end the game.
The two teams met the following night in Cunningham and the Panthers lost 9-4.
The game was knotted up at 3-3 before the Indians scored one in the fifth and five in the sixth.
In the first, Chase Runyon singled to center, and Hicks pounded a hit to left. White came up one batter later and singled home Runyon and Newton, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, tallied on a Duffy base hit.
After trailing 3-2, the Purple tied the score in the fourth. Parker walked and came in on a Guthrie single.
Montgomery Central took a 9-3 lead before the Panthers tallied one in the seventh.
Newton was hit by a pitch and Duffy singled to put runners on first and second. Parker’s base hit drove in Newton, but the Panthers could never score again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.