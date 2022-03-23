The Portland baseball team, under new coach Scott Steinbrecher, is off to a hot start after winning its first five games.
“Our pitching staff, led by Hunter Richards and Cullen Box, (has) done a really good job of attacking the zone and letting our defense make plays,” Steinbrecher said. “Coach (Doug) Guelde really has the guys prepared with good plans at the plate and understanding the game. We have a veteran group that has played a ton of ball together and they come to work every day to get better.”
Portland has outscored its five opponents 54-10.
The Panthers traveled to Harpeth on March 14 and picked up win No. 1 by blasting the Indians 12-2. The Purple pushed across a pair of runs in the second, added three in the third and wrapped up the scoring with seven combined in the sixth and seventh frames.
Portland collected 19 hits as Jake Ausbrooks led the attack with four. Caeson Utley and Chase Runyon each had three, and Cullen Box, Hunter Richards, Rhett Hicks and Luke Newton each had two. Mason Elliott had one hit.
Box and Ausbrooks each drove in a pair of runs while Utley, Runyon, Richards, Elliott, Hicks and Newton all drove in a run. Utley crossed home plate three times and Newton, Ausbrooks and Box scored twice. Runyon, Hicks and Vinny Parker scored one run apiece.
Ausbrooks hurled the final three innings.
Harpeth came to Portland last Tuesday and lost 9-1 to the Panthers. Box was the winning pitcher for the Purple with eight strikeouts in five innings, while Elliott finished up the contest by whiffing two in two innings.
The Panthers pounded out nine hits as Richards and Elliott each collected two. After falling behind 1-0, Portland tied the game as Ausbrooks drove in Box on a ground out.
In the third, Richards was hit by a pitch but was tagged out at second on an Ausbrooks grounder. Elliott singled and was replaced by Freddy Paxton on the basepaths. Ausbrooks and Paxton both scored on errors.
Hicks walked and scored on a Newton base hit.
The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Richards blasted a two-base hit to center, and Ausbrooks singled. Elliott walked to load the bags. Paxton came in for Elliott and Stubblefield singled in Ausbrooks and Richards. Box doubled in Stubblefield for an 8-1 margin.
Portland added its final run in the sixth as Richards singled and later scored on an error.
The Panthers played in the East Robertson Classic and won all three.
Newton was the winning pitcher in the Panthers’ 8-1 win over Macon County on March 17.
Newton in five innings gave up six hits and one run and struck out four. Parker and Ausbrooks also saw action on the mound.
Portland scored a run in the first, two in the second, three in the third and a pair in the fourth.
Runyon contributed three hits and plated three runners while Box, Utley, Ausbrooks, Newton and Stubblefield each had one hit.
The Panthers faced Sycamore on Thursday and blasted the Eagles 13-5. Winning pitcher Elliott struck out four in three innings. Ausbrooks finished up the contest with one-hit ball in two frames.
Box had four hits and three RBIs, while Utley blasted three hits. Elliott recorded a triple and knocked in a trio of runs.
Last Saturday, the Purple dealt visiting Gordonsville a 12-1 setback.
Elliott, Parker and Runyon each managed two hits, with Runyon and Newton driving in two runs apiece. Richards was the winning pitcher. He struck out four and only walked one in five innings.
