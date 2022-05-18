Portland and Hendersonville met last Tuesday in a spring football scrimmage with the Commandos defeating the Purple 35-19.
The Black and Gold led 14-12 at halftime, but scored three second half touchdowns for the final margin of victory.
Each team accumulated 205 yards in the contest. Portland was led by quarterback Braden Thornton, who rushed for 31 yards, while Jalen Pero added 24.
Pero tallied two of the Panthers’ touchdowns, and Isaac Barie tossed a short pass to Chion Chapelle that turned into a 56-yard scoring strike in the fourth.
“We came out with two intents,” Coach Wes Inman said. “One was to get better. You can’t replicate what a Hendersonville offense can bring to your defense, or what a Hendersonville offense can bring to your offense. We make sure that every scrimmage we play in makes us more competitive and draw something better out of us.”
The Panthers struck first with an 11-play, 80-yard march highlighted by a Pero 16-yard pass from Thornton and Thornton gaining 18 on a keeper. Pero capped the scoring opportunity by going in from one yard out.
Hendersonville came back with consecutive scoring drives to lead 14-12.
Portland drove 70 yards just before the half as Braylon Dowlen snared a 10-yard pass, Pero made an 11-yard reception and Thornton ran for 14. Pero capped the drive by racing 10 yards to pay dirt as the Purple trailed 14-12 at halftime.
The Commandos tallied on a five-yard pass play, added an 80-yard run that ended up in the endzone and recorded a 29-yard scoring run to go up 35-14.
Naier Briscoe recovered a Commando fumble and Portland capitalized as Barie hit Chappelle on a short pass in the flat and the speedster went 56-yard for the final score of the evening.
“I was proud of the offense tonight,” Inman said. “We are happy to have Jalen back and Braylon started last season at running back. I thought Braden Thornton did a tremendous job for us. He has worked hard in the offseason. The defense read their keys well and swarmed to the football.”
Portland returns several key starters back from last year’s state playoff team.
