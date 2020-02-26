The Portland boys saw their 2019-20 season end last Friday evening with a 69-56 loss to Station Camp in the District 9-AAA tournament at Wilson Central. The Panthers, after jumping out to an early lead, fell behind and played catch-up the remainder of the contest.
“We didn’t play bad; we just didn’t play well enough to win,” Coach Darryl Travis said about the effort. “Station Camp played well, and we didn’t shoot the basketball well. I thought the deciding factor of the game was late in the first quarter and the first half of the second, we stopped scoring. We didn’t have it tonight.”
In a four-minute span of the first quarter, the Panthers were outscored 12-0 and faced a double-digit deficit in the second as the Bison went on an 8-3 run.
“We started to force things,” Travis explained. “Our game plan was to move the basketball. We had some opportunities to score and missed some shots inside.”
Station Camp went to the foul line 26 times in the second half and made 17 while the Panthers attempted four opportunities at the stripe and cashed in on three.
The Purple got a Dawson Kennedy 3-pointer and a Dairius Bell inside shot to go up 5-0 in the early minutes of the game. A 12-0 run by the Bison produced a 12-5 advantage. Mitchell Eagle dropped in two free throws and Hunter Hicks scored underneath to trim the deficit to three, 12-9. Cameron Gerloch tallied 10 points for the Bison in the opening eight minutes of the contest.
Six straight points by Station Camp upped the Bison spread to nine, 18-9. Eagle would wrap up the period with a basket as the Panthers trailed 18-11.
Kavon Blankenship opened the second with a 3-point bucket before Eagle scored for the Panthers. Station Camp tallied six unanswered points to build a double-digit advantage at 27-14. Five of Portland’s next five points came at the foul line as Kennedy, Caeson Utley each had two and Hicks added one. The Bison’s Eli Thurston closed out the half with a field goal from the 3-point stripe and a 36-21 edge at the break.
Station Camp held a comfortable lead in the second half despite back-to-back shots by Dequan Bradley and a Duncan Smallwood old fashion three-point play and a Eagle bucket. Those two points left the Purple trailing 42-32.
The Bison extended their lead to 13, 49-36 as the quarter ended.
Bell and Eagle combined for 11 points over the final eight minutes as Portland fought to get back in the contest. A Kennedy 3-pointer created a 60-49 difference, but the Panthers would get no closer as the Bison would advance to the semifinals.
Eagle topped the Panthers in scoring in his final game with 18 with Kennedy contributing 10 and Bell finishing with eight. Cody Carlson, Smallwood, Montaize Bradley, and Hicks each had three and Utley rounded out the offense with two points.
Blankenship and Thurston each topped the Bison with 20 while Gerloch collected 13 and Tyler Moore had nine.
The game was the final one for Bell, Bradley and Eagle in their career.
