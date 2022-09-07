The Portland Panthers rolled to a 42-7 win over visiting Clarksville Northwest last Friday in a game that didn’t finish until almost 11 p.m. because of a two-hour lightning delay.
The Purple had some lightning strikes of their own as Braylon Dowlen ran the opening kickoff 81 yards and Freddy Paxton added a 90-yard scoring run from scrimmage. The Panthers rolled up 477 yards of offense in addition to Dowlen’s return yardage.
Paxton finished with 147 yards and a score while Jalen Pero punished the defense with 101 yards on nine carries and two six-pointers.
Quarterback Cullen Box, filling in for Braden Thornton, tossed a scoring strike to Paxton.
“I thought we had a good game plan against a much improved Clarksville Northwest team,” Coach Wes Inman said. “Their coach is doing a good job with them, and I look for that to continue.”
The game marked the second straight week that the Panthers scored 40 or more points.
“We knew we would have to step it up this week and the boys met the challenge,” Inman said. “We threw the football well, but we always like to establish the run. We are fortunate to have Freddy, Jalen and Braylon back. All three had great junior seasons and are talented. Cullen filled in well for Braden in the second half.”
Thornton went out in the first half with an injury.
“We are proud of the offensive line tonight”, Inman said. “Jace Dillard, Bryson Reeves, Luke Newton, Charles Barrett and Chevy Henson along with our sixth man, Savion Campbell, all played well.”
The defense allowed 135 yards and forced four punts, recorded three failed fourth-down conversion attempts and had another drive stopped on an interception by freshman Keilen Dalton.
Mason Swonger led the charge with 6.5 tackles while Will Napier recorded four and Ashton Darnell and Bryson Reeves each collected three.
“The defense played well against their speed,” Inman said. “Bryson Reeves had two sacks and several others had good nights.”
Dowlen’s 81-yard return and a Nik Averitt PAT gave the Panthers a quick 7-0 lead to open the game. Five minutes later, the Purple found the end zone again as Pero raced in from 10 yards out and Averitt was perfect on the kick conversion.
Portland opened the second quarter on the march as Dowlen capped a six-play series by going in from 23 yards out. Averitt added his third PAT for a 21-0 edge.
A Dalton pick led to the Panthers’ fourth score of the evening. From their own ten-yard line, Paxton took the handoff and sped 90 yards to paydirt. Averitt found the range on the point conversion and padded the lead to 28-0.
The defense kept the Vikings in check and stopped a fourth-down conversion play.
The Purple wasted little time in scoring again as Pero recorded a 40-yard TD sprint and Averitt tacked on the PAT and the home team led 35-0.
After a nearly two-hour lightning delay, the Panthers put together an 11-play drive as Box found Paxton speeding toward the end zone and Box made a perfect throw for the final touchdown of the night. Averitt booted his sixth PAT of the game and a 42-0 margin.
Clarksville Northwest struck paydirt when Terrance Bellamy took the ensuing kickoff and raced 73 yards for the score.
Portland is 1-0 in the region and 2-1 overall with a huge meeting with White House looming Friday.
The two rivals are no longer competing for region titles, but the 55th meeting between the schools separated by 12 miles of real estate will be another classic.
The Blue Devils come into the contest with wins over Greenbrier 20-18 and last week’s 42-6 victory over Cheatham County. Their lone loss was a season opening setback to Station Camp 27-6.
“It should be an exciting game,” Inman said. “White House is big and physical as usual. They’ve done a nice job of filling the shoes of the unbelievable core of seniors that led their 2021 team. Their young talent will only get better week in and week out. “
White House runs a multiple shift and set offense. Defensively, White House plays a multiple 40 front and will slide to a 50.
“As a defensive unit, we have to be able to adjust and adapt to those challenges,” Inman said. “In this historic rivalry, records don’t always matter. We are both at 2-1 which is the same as last season. I anticipate another exciting game.”
The Blue Devils won last season’s contest 55-40 as the two teams combined for over 900 yards of offense.
Portland and White House are tied in the series at 27 wins apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.