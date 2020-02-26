The Portland boys lost a heartbreaker to host White House last Monday by a 60-59 margin. The Purple were leading the Devils, 59-5,8 with under 10 seconds to play. The Devils had one last shot to win and missed two attempts but cashed in on the third when Harrison Autman-Springer’s one-handed offensive rebound went through the net for the victory.
“White House had three shots at the basket in seven seconds,” Coach Darryl Travis explained. “It’s a simple game; if you don’t rebound, you get beat. We got one offensive rebound while White House was in double figures. That means they had 10 or 12 more shots than we did. And, we lose by one.”
The Panthers were on top 8-7 in the opening quarter as Dequan Bradley scored back-to back buckets and Mitchell Eagle and Dairius Bell both collected baskets. The Devils came back as Logan Neufeld and Nathan Bowman made consecutive 3-point shots to put their team on top 13-8. Eagle notched his 1,000th career-point on his first shot of the second period and the senior added a floater and closed out an 11-0 Portland run with an old fashioned three-point play and a 25-18 advantage.
White House cut the gap by two, 25-22 and after a Bell inside basket, Durstin Adams finished up the first half scoring with a field goal as the Devils trailed 27-24 at the break.
Adams scored 11 of the Devils 13, third period points including a three-point play that produced a 30-28 Blue and White lead. Bell tied the contest at 30-30 before Jacob McDonald snapped the deadlock with two free throws. Eagle drained a 3-pointer, but Adams added a jumper and another three-point play for a 37-35 Devil advantage.
Bell would cash in on a three-point play to give the Panthers a 38-37 edge going into the final eight minutes of play.
The fourth quarter was nip and tuck the entire way with the biggest lead coming at four. The Panthers went up 42-39 on a Bell basket, but Evan Webster scored a 3-pointer and added a three-point play for a 46-44 Devil margin. After bell tied the score at 46-all, McDonald and Noah Johnston netted a pair of foul shots apiece and a 50-46 lead with 4:45 remaining. Bell fired in two attempts from the free throw stripe and Dawson Kennedy’s jumper in the lane created a 50-50 tie. Portland went up 52-50 on two Montaize Bradley charity tosses before Adams retied the score 52-52.
Kennedy bottomed out a 3-point shot, but Adams notched four more of his 10 fourth-period points for a 56-55 White House margin.
Eagle connected on a top of the key bucket, Adams sank two charity tosses and Bell nailed two free throws for a 59-58 lead. That set up the Devils final possession that resulted in the win.
Portland was topped in scoring by bell’s 19 points with Eagle collecting 16 and Kennedy scoring seven. Montaize Bradley had six, Dequan Bradley tallied four, Smallwood netted three and Hunter Hicks and Caeson Utley rounded out the scoring with two apiece.
Adams led all scorers with 29.
