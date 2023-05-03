The Portland softball team lost a trio of games last week with the district tournament looming.

On April 24th, the Lady Panthers dropped an 11-1 decision to Creekwood. Portland managed just one hit as Jenna Bailey doubled in Stori Russell who had walked to lead off the fourth inning.

