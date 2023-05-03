The Portland softball team lost a trio of games last week with the district tournament looming.
On April 24th, the Lady Panthers dropped an 11-1 decision to Creekwood. Portland managed just one hit as Jenna Bailey doubled in Stori Russell who had walked to lead off the fourth inning.
A 9-2 loss to Liberty Creek followed on April 25th.
The Purple trailed 3-0 through four innings but struck for a pair of runs in the fifth.
Russell and Henry each drew a walk and came in on a Madison Wallace double to right field. Katie McCloud and Wallace each collected a hit in the game. The Liberty Creek pitcher struck out 12 Portland batters.
Portland traveled to Gallatin and lost 12-2 last Wednesday. The Lady Panthers pounded out five hits as Wallace drove in both runs.
The Lady Panthers trailed 1-0 before tying the contest up in the top of the fourth.
McCloud bunted to reach first base and went to second on another miscue. Wallace came to the plate and singled in McCloud.
In the sixth, Dillon reached base, on a fielder’s error and tallied on a Wallace two-base hit.
