The Portland baseball team lost their first game this season on March 28 to White House but rebounded with three straight wins to finish up the week and improve to 10-1 on the season.
In their shutout loss to White House last Monday, the Purple managed just three hits on singles by Cullen Box, Chase Runyon and Jake Ausbrooks. Portland struck out 15 times behind the pitching of Zane Brown and Caden Blackford.
The following day, the Panthers posted a 3-2 win over the Blue Devils with a tie-breaking run in the bottom of the seventh.
Box picked up the win by allowing four hits and fanning ten White House batters. Portland scored a lone run in the second, third, and seventh.
After falling behind 1-0 the Panthers knotted up the score in the second.
Ausbrooks drew a one-out walk and Mason Elliott tripled to centerfield to score Ausbrooks.
Portland took the lead in the third. After two outs, Caeson Utley doubled and came in to score on a Runyon base hit.
White House retied the contest in the top of the sixth and that set up Portland’s winning rally one inning later.
Luke Newton doubled and was replaced by Easton Duffy on the base paths. A balk by the pitcher moved Duffy to third. Vinny Parker came to the plate and hot a ground ball that was mishandled that allowed Duffy to come in with the winning run.
Richards had two doubles in the contest.
“It’s always tough to lose your first game of the year,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “I was proud of the way the guys handled adversity. Luke and Cullen were great on the mound both nights.”
Portland played in the Westmoreland tournament over the weekend and won two games.
On Friday, the Purple defeated the Tennessee Heat 11-0.
The Panthers scored four runs in their opening at-bat, added single runs in the second and fourth and pushed across five in the sixth.
Elliott got the win for the Panthers. Elliott, Richards and Newton combined to strike out 10.
Portland scored four runs in the bottom of the first. Runyon singled to center field and Ausbrooks and Elliott each walked. Freddy Paxton replaced Elliott at first and Rhett Hicks blasted a two-run scoring hit that plated Ausbrooks and Runyon.
Newton followed with a single that allowed Hicks and Paxton to score. The Panthers added another run in the second as Richards singled and later tallied on a fielding error. In the fourth, Richards unleashed a solo homer over the center-field fence for a 6-0 Portland advantage.
Box and Runyon both singled to start the sixth. Jay Guthrie came in as a courtesy runner for Box. Runyon drove in Guthrie. Ausbrooks reached on a fielding error that scored Runyon. Ashton Darnell singled and Newton knocked in Darnell after Ausbrooks scored on a passed ball.
Portland finished with 13 hits.
The Panthers broke open a 3-1 game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Community Christian School on Saturday 7-1.
Portland made the most of their six hits and four walks in winning for the 10th time in 11 tries.
Garrett Stubblefield picked up the win on the mound. He struck out 14 and gave up just five hits.
The Purple scored two in the first when Richards singled in Box and Richards later crossed home plate on a passed ball.
In the second, Parker singled in Newton for a 3-0 edge.
Portland gave up a run in the top of the sixth, but the Panthers put the game away with four in the home half of the frame.
Parker delivered a two-base hit that plated Ausbrooks and Hicks and Box drove in Parker and Newton.
“It was good to see our guys face the Alston kid. He’s an Alabama commit,” Steinbrecher remarked. “I thought we handled it well and battled at the plate. Vinny had two big hits, and it was good to see Stubblefield on the mound. He adds depth for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.