The Portland Panthers survived a fast and athletic Clarksville Kenwood team and celebrated homecoming with a 28-14 victory on Friday.
The win assured the Panthers of at least a third-place spot in the region with a pair of league games remaining.
Kenwood, always a big play team, got a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown early in the contest, but averaged just 3.1 yards per play from the line of scrimmage for the evening. “I’m proud of the defensive and offensive line,” Portland coach Wes Inman said. “Kenwood has great athletes, and we were able to converge on their quarterback when he was scrambling.” The Knights finished with 159 yards for the game as Jakoby Cox ran 14 times for 29 yards and completed six passes for 71.
Portland (5-2) accumulated 233 yards with 202 coming on the ground. Braylon Dowlen rushed for 106 yards and a score while Freddy Paxton, who was crowned homecoming king at halftime, added 82 yards on 17 tries.
“Kenwood has gotten better with each week,” Inman said. “What’s always on my mind is the X-factor. There is always some kid who runs well and squirts loose and get yardage or scores a touchdown. It happened tonight when we tipped the ball in the end zone, and one of their receivers was right there to catch it.”
The visitors shocked the large homecoming crowd as Keontay Showell took a Nik Averitt punt and went 61 yards for the opening touchdown of the game.
Portland returned the favor on the ensuing kickoff as Dowlen fielded the ball at the 10 and handed the football to Paxton, who sped 90 yards for the score. Averitt’s PAT tied the game at 7-all at the 9:40 mark.
The Panthers moved the football on their next possession but came up short on a fourth and goal at the nine.
Kenwood had to punt on its next series, but the kick was blocked and recovered by Portland’s Isaac Barie in the end zone. Averitt’s kick conversion was automatic, and the Purple led 14-7 with 8:29 left before the half.
The Knights put together a nine-play possession that ended with a missed field goal and the Purple remained on top by seven at halftime.
Portland scored with 23 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Dowlen weaved his way to the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown sprint. Averitt’s PAT upped the spread to 21-7.
Kenwood made the game interesting as Cox found Damarius Graham on an 18-yard tipped pass in the end zone.
The visitors had a punt return for a touchdown called back on a penalty and later Cox had a pass picked off by Keilen Dalton that was returned 33 yards to the five. Box went in for the score and Stephen Hutcherson added the point-after kick with 2:31 left to play and Portland leading 28-14.
Kenwood had one last drive that ended at the 40.
Portland has an open date this Friday and returns to the gridiron on Oct. 14 with a home contest with Station Camp.
