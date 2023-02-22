Portland boys basketball coach John Ferguson worries about visiting Montgomery Central were laid to rest early as the Panthers came out and took care of business in a 51-32 win in a district play-in game at home last Thursday.

The Panthers had defeated the Indians at home in early February by 32 but edged their opponent by three points two weeks ago on the road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.