Portland boys basketball coach John Ferguson worries about visiting Montgomery Central were laid to rest early as the Panthers came out and took care of business in a 51-32 win in a district play-in game at home last Thursday.
The Panthers had defeated the Indians at home in early February by 32 but edged their opponent by three points two weeks ago on the road.
“We came out and started how we should,” Ferguson said. “The energy and intensity were there tonight. We had great ball movement and Cody (Carlson) was hunting for shots tonight. We’ve been telling Cody all year to shoot the basketball.”
Carlson sparked the Purple in the first eight minutes with eight points including a pair of 3-point buckets while Freddy Paxton and Chase Runyon each drilled a long- range shot as part of a 19-point effort that gave the Purple a five-point edge after eight minutes.
The Panthers extended that lead to nine, 23-14 as JoJo Lyles hit a shot and Runyon sank a free throw. After an Indian basket, Lyles netted two foul shots and Carlson excited the home crowd with another 3-pointer to extend the advantage to 12, 28-16.
A Will Hester charity toss closed out the scoring with Portland on top 29-18 at the half.
Portland increased the margin to 17, 35-18 in the third as Runyon and Lyles connected from outside and Braden Thornton made two free throws.
After a 5-0 Indian run, the Panthers put the game away with seven unanswered points to close out the quarter as Hester netted five and Will Napier added a field goal for a 42-23 lead.
Montgomery Central never got any closer than 14 over the final eight minutes of play as Portland secured a spot in the regional tournament later this week.
Carlson topped all scorers with 13 points while Lyles and Hester each scored eight.
Paxton and Runyon followed with seven apiece, and Thornton and Napier contributed four each.
Portland made 17 field goals and nailed half of their 24 attempts at the charity stripe.
Gio Harris led the Indians with eight points. Montgomery Central connected on ten field goals and shot nine of 15 at the free throw line.
