Portland boys coach John Ferguson’s halftime adjustments paid off as the Panthers pulled out 54-52 win over Greenbrier on an inside shot by junior Braden Thornton with three seconds left.

The Panthers had led after eight minutes of action and maintained a seven-point advantage midway through the second quarter.

