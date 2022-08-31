The Portland Panthers football team rebounded from a disappointing Aug. 19 loss to Westmoreland to defeat Liberty Creek on Aug. 26 by a 49-14 margin in its home opener.
The outcome was settled early as the Panthers scored on six of their seven first half possessions to lead 42-8 at halftime.
Senior Jalen Pero had a big night for the Purple with 185 yards and three touchdowns. Classmate Freddy Paxton had 166 all-purpose yards and crossed the goal line twice. Braylon Dowlen added 48 yards on the ground and tallied a pair of six-pointers.
Quarterback Braden Thornton threw for 90 yards on eight of 12 passing and a scoring toss to Paxton.
“In the first half, we played like we wanted to play,” Portland coach Wes Inman pointed out. “The backs and line played well tonight. Last week, we made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and the guys took it personally. We cleaned up some stuff this week in practice.”
The Wolves had 15 plays that went for one yard or less, and the Panthers took advantage of two Liberty Creek miscues to score a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter.
The visitors finished with 82 total yards.
Portland took advantage of a botched punt attempt by the Wolves and Cullen Box recovered at the 24.
Paxton sped for 15 and Dowlen went the final distance at the 9:20 mark. Averitt drilled the PAT for a 7-0 advantage.
Liberty Creek went three and out on its second drive, and the Panthers took over and marched 75 yards in 11 plays as Pero crossed the goal line from seven yards out. Averitt’s kick conversion increased the lead to 14-0.
The Panthers recovered a fumble on a Liberty Creek pass play at the 17, and Portland added another score as Thornton rolled to his right and hot Paxton, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Paxton tossed the two-point conversion pass to freshman Keilen Dalton and the home team were on top 22-0 with 1:15 still left in the first quarter.
Pero ripped off a 54-yard run after a Liberty Creek punt and Averitt’s PAT made it a 29-0 game.
The Wolves scored after Jake Barbuto picked off a Thornton pass and returned it 71 yards to the 9. Quarterback Brian Rager capped the three-play series on a seven-yard keeper to the end zone. Rager added the conversion run, but the Wolves trailed 29-8.
The Purple notched two more touchdowns as Pero broke though the defense for a seven-yard run with Averitt kicking the PAT.
Late in the first half, Paxton capped a five-play march by going in from two yards out. Pero had a 26-yard run, Dowlen netted 17 on a carry and Paxton caught a 27-yard pass from Thornton to set up Paxton’s scoring romp and a 42-8 edge.
Portland finished off an eight-play drive as Dowlen found daylight and went eight yards for the score with Averitt’s fifth PAT leaving the Panthers on top 49-8.
The Wolves tallied late in the contest as Rager hit Brock Taylor on a 14-yard pass to wrap up the scoring.
Portland remains home this week with a region contest against Clarksville Northwest. The Vikings come into the game with a record 1-0 record after defeating Stewart County 36-0 in the season opener.
“Northwest has good size and speed,” Inman said. “They have very tall and athletic players. They run a 3-4 defense and a spread offense. Northwest has made a marked improvement since last season. We have been working all weekend on our game plan. It should be a great game Friday night.”
