The Portland Panthers football team rebounded from a disappointing Aug. 19 loss to Westmoreland to defeat Liberty Creek on Aug. 26 by a 49-14 margin in its home opener.

The outcome was settled early as the Panthers scored on six of their seven first half possessions to lead 42-8 at halftime.

