After a disappointing loss the week before, the Portland football team traveled to Greenbrier last Friday and thumped the Bobcats 42-6.
The win evened the Panthers record at 1-1 and gave Hunter Hicks his first win as head coach of his alma mater.
“This was awesome tonight,” Hicks said afterward. “It was a great atmosphere with great fans. The kids played a heck of a game tonight. We had made some mental mistakes in our first game of the season that cost us, but we made some adjustments this week and tonight we came out focused.”
The heat played a big part this week for all Tennessee high school teams and the Panthers were no exception in preparing for Friday night.
“It’s been a crazy week,” Hicks admitted. “We practiced in the morning and some in the afternoon. We stayed focused and adjusted, and I couldn’t be prouder of the kids.”
Portland had six different players cross the goal line in the contest and the team finished with 260 yards on the ground. Hicks used nine different running backs and used a trick play late in the first half to put the game away.
Aiden Bell finished with 82 yards on 13 plays.
The Panthers averaged nearly five yards per play for the evening.
“Our offensive and defensive lines played well for us tonight,” Hicks noted.
Defensively, the Purple allowed 100 yards for the night.
The Panthers struck first on an eight-play, 55-yard march. Keilen Dalton, Tony Hall, and Jintre House had big runs and Bell finished off the drive on a seven-yard dash. Tuttle’s PAT put the Purple up 7-0.
A short Bobcats punt set the Panthers up in good field position at the 31. Bell carried three times for 17 yards, Isaac Hoke added an 11-yard run and Hall tallied from three yards out. Deacon Tuttle’s second point after attempt was good and Portland led 14-0 with 2:44 left in the first quarter.
Greenbrier had to punt on their first three drives and came up short on a fourth down conversion play. The Bobcats did break through after driving 36 yards in eight plays as quarterback Nolan Carson went in from three yards out. The PAT was blocked, and the Purple still led 14-6.
Portland changed the score on their next possession. After runs by Dalton, Hall, Bell, and Cayden Lane, the Purple scored on a razzle-dazzle play.
Quarterback Braden Thornton Thornton took the snap, flipped the football to Dalton and the sophomore threw a strike to a wide-open Skylar Hicks in the endzone for the score. Tuttle’s point after kick pushed the margin to 21-6 just before halftime.
The Panthers took the second half kickoff and put the game away as House capped off a 54-yard possession with a three-yard touchdown run. Tuttle’s kick upped the spread to 28-6.
Portland took advantage of a short punt by the Bobcats and notched their fifth score of the evening as Thornton sneaked in from one yard out and Tuttle drilled added the PAT for a commanding 35-6 edge.
The final touchdown of the night came after runs by Dalton, Bell, Alex Nyswonger, and Hoke led to a Seth Hackney ten-yard to the endzone. Tuttle finished the night with a perfect six for six in PATS for the final 42-6 margin.
Portland plays Davidson Academy this week for homecoming.
The Bears come into the contest with a 2-0 record and have posted wins over Nashville Christian 27-20 and Lincoln County 41-13. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
