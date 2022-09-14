The Portland Panthers defeated visiting White House 49-21 before a standing room only crowd at Memorial Field/Edgar Johnson Stadium last Friday night.
The win gave the Panthers a 28-27 edge in one of the best rivalries in the state.
“This was a great crowd tonight,” coach Wes Inman said. “It was a playoff-type atmosphere.
“You have two traditional strong programs playing each other. It’s a very balanced rivalry.”
The two teams combined for 865 total yards, including return yardage. Three of the 10 touchdowns scored came on plays of at least 60 yards apiece.
Portland compiled 427 yard of rushing and passing and got a 95-yard kickoff return by Freddy Paxton.
The Blue Devils accumulated 301 yards in the contest.
“We are fortunate to have Jalen Pero, Braylon Dowlen, and Freddy Paxton,” Inman said.
“Then you have Cullen Box who is mastering the quarterback position. So, you have No. 25, No. 15, No. 3, and now No. 7 to contend with. He brings a great running dimension to the team.”
Paxton and Pero each tallied three touchdowns while Box had one. Box was seven of 10 for 187 yards and three scoring strikes.
Dowlen had 57 yards on the ground. Paxton had a trio of catches for 121 markers.
“I’m proud of the team,” Inman said.
“This is testament to the hard work they put in this week. Our focus was amazing.
“We were able to make some in-game adjustments and were able to come out on top.”
White House scored first when Michael Albin took a toss and rambled 61 yards to pay dirt.
Haden Cooper’s PAT gave the visitors a 7-0 lead.
Portland would respond with 27 unanswered points to lead 27-7 at halftime.
“White House always presents a lot of challenges,” Inman said. “They have tall, lean athletes, big linemen and skill players and they do a lot of shifting. You have to be able to shift and adjust with them. The first touchdown came on a formation we hadn’t seen on film.”
After the Albin score, the Panthers would score the next four touchdowns.
Box led the Purple downfield on their second series of the evening as Paxton had runs of 13 and 14 and Box picked up 28 on a keeper.
Box would finish off the scoring opportunity on a six-yard run at the 2:27 mark.
The PAT was off the mark and Portland trailed 7-6.
The second touchdown was set up on a Will Napier fumble recovery at the PHS 23.
The big play was a 74-yard strike from Box to Paxton that set up a Pero one-yard scamper into the end zone.
Portland went for two and Box fumbled the snap but managed to pick up the football and race in untouched for a 14-7 edge.
White House fumbled on the first play of their next possession with Ashton Darnell recovering at the 39.
Box sped for 14 and tossed a 25-yard pass to Paxton that ended in the end zone with 5:27 left before half-time.
Stephen Hutcherson’s kick conversion boosted the lead to 21-7.
Portland scored just before the half as Box completed a six-yard touchdown toss to Pero and the home team led 27-7 at the break.
After a Portland punt opened the third quarter, the Blue Devils took over and scored when Cade Hutcherson darted into the end zone from three yards out.
Cooper added the PAT and the Devils had momentum trailing by just two touchdowns with plenty of time remaining.
But on the ensuing kickoff, Paxton fielded the kick at the five, found a seam, and raced 95 yards for the score.
Hutcherson’s kick gave the Purple a 34-14 cushion with 4:49 left in the third.
Savion Campbell fell on another lost football at the 41 and Pero capped a short two-play drive by going 38 yards to pay dirt.
Hutcherson’s third PAT gave Portland a 41-14 advantage.
The Blue Devils scored with seven minutes left to play as quarterback Tanner Hayes hit a wide-open Kenneth Holt at the 50 and Holt galloped untouched for the score.
Cooper nailed the kick and trailed 41-21.
Portland’s final score came on the next series.
Dowlen picked up 32 and Box would later hit Paxton on a 22-yard scoring strike with Isaac Barie finding the end zone on the two-point conversion and a 49-21 margin.
Portland travels to Clarksville Northeast this Friday for a key region game. Both teams enter the contest with 3-1 records.
The Eagles, however, are 0-1 in the region while Portland is 1-0.
“Northeast is large, very athletic and have explosive capabilities,” Inman said.
“They run a multiple 4-3 defense with a man and cover 3 scheme.
“Their quarterback is solid and can make big throws and running backs that can take it the distance.
“We have quite a challenge ahead of us in our second region game.”
The Eagles have wins over West Creek 30-16, Montgomery Central 38-7 and last week’s 34-20 victory over Rossview.
Their lone loss was a 50-14 setback to Springfield.
Portland won last year’s battle 21-20 as Charles Barrett stopped a two-point conversion try by the Eagles with a little over a minute left to play.
The Panthers lead the series 4-1.
