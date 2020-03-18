The Portland baseball team opened their 2020 campaign by splitting a pair of games with district rival Gallatin and falling to Macon County.
“In the early part of the season, pitching is always ahead of the hitting,” Coach Justin Martin noted. “We’ve had good pitching, and the defense has performed well. We will continue to work hard.”
In the first contest, the Panthers defeated Gallatin 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader.
“This was a good win and a district win for us,” Martin said. “Robbie (Bradley) pitched well, and Jake (Ausbrooks) got the win.”
In the fifth, Orlando Sanchez scored on a wild pitch. The two teams were tied at 1-1 after seven innings. Braxton Taylor led off the eighth with a single and later scored the winning run on a passed ball.
The Panthers would fall to Gallatin 2-0 in the nightcap.
“We were always in the game, we just couldn’t get anything going,” Martin explained.
Tyler Dillard pitched a complete game for the Purple and recorded six strikeouts. The Green Wave scored their two runs in the first but were shut down after that.
Portland’s lone hit came off the bat of Connor Simmons.
The Panthers lost another tough battle by falling to Macon County 2-1 in eight innings.
Tucker Parker and Ausbrooks combined to give up one hit with that coming in the first inning. Both of the Tigers’ runs were unearned.
The Purple tallied their lone run in the fifth. Caeson Utley reached base and was sacrificed to second. Cullen Box drove in Utley with a base hit.
“We had runners out there,” Martin pointed out. “We had runners on second and third in the eighth, had two on in the seventh, and had the bases loaded in the fifth.
Portland will play at Springfield Thursday and host East Robertson Friday. After that, all Sumner County spring sports teams will take a mandated one-week hiatus due to the coronavirus.
