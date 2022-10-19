Portland and Springfield will meet for the 55th time since 1922 on the gridiron in what will help determine the standings in the region and playoff seedings.
The Panthers are tied with Henry County for the top spot in the region with a 3-0 record, while the Jackets have lost one league contest — to the Patriots.
Portland and Henry County will meet in week 10 in another important region battle.
Springfield has won six games with a high-powered offense and a stingy defense. The Jackets have scored 267 points while giving up 108. In their two losses, the Jackets allowed 71 of those points to Henry County and Beech.
“Springfield is multiple in their offensive attack,” Portland coach Wes Inman said. “They are solid in the trenches, and the biggest difference in this year’s team is their ability to throw the football downfield.”
The Jackets scored 50 points against Clarksville Northeast, 43 in the Kenwood contest and hit the 30-point or better mark in four other games.
Defensively, Friday night’s opponents run a 4-4 with a cover three shell behind it.
“Springfield is very seasoned in their assignments and fundamental at the point of attack,” Inman said.
The Jackets own a 41-13-1 record against the Panthers and have won the last seven meetings, including a 35-14 win in 2021.
In that contest, the Panthers led 14-13 with four minutes to play before an interception and a bad snap on a punt attempt led to a pair of quick touchdowns for the winners.
“We are excited because we had a four-quarter battle with them last season,” Inman said. “Second place in the region is on the line Friday night. Win, lose, or draw, we expect a hard-fought ballgame. Springfield is an aggressive, well-coached group of men that believe they are capable of winning every game.”
The Jackets have wins over Rossview, Greenbrier, Clarksville Northeast, Wilson Central, Clarksville and Kenwood. Losses have come at the hands of Beech and Henry Coaunty.
Inman knows the next two weeks will have a direct bearing on how Region 7 will shape up at season’s end.
“The kids have worked diligently the past few weeks and try to secure a first-round playoff game at home,” Inman said. “To do so, we know we will have to play an outstanding brand of football against Springfield and fight hard for four quarters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.