PORNWS-03-29-23 PORTLAND BASEBALL

The Portland baseball team won a pair of games last week before losing to Columbia Academy Saturday at home.

On March 20, the Panthers defeated host Franklin Simpson 2-0. The Purple scored a run in the top of the first and added another in the seventh. Garrett Stubblefield picked up the win on the mound by pitching the entire game and allowing four hits and striking out six.

