Former Portland volleyball star Abby Akins reflected on her four-year career at Cumberland University that wrapped up this year, and now looks forward to the next chapter of her life.
Akins, who will graduate in May with a degree in exercise science, said she was emotional during the last match of her career, which took place in a conference tournament.
“In my final match, during tournament time, I had many different emotions going through my head, I wanted it so bad. I felt that my last match was the best game of my college career,” she said. “Sadly, we came up short in the first round of tournament play. Knowing that I gave my all in my last game makes it easier to let go of this chapter.
“I had a great senior year and made amazing memories with my teammates that I will cherish for years to come. At the beginning of the season we beat the top third rank team, Park University during preseason. That was a great tournament and a great way to start my senior season.”
She admits that it is a big adjustment to turn the page after being so involved in volleyball for so many years. She is now coaching in Lebanon as part of change and transition.
“When I first finished, I felt like a huge chapter of my life had ended. The first couple of weeks after season had ended I was honestly pretty happy until my younger teammates started spring practice up and when I started coaching,” Akins said. “It was very sad, and I realized I was done. I coach Alliance 15-1 in Lebanon and being able to watch these young girls grow as athletes and women opens a new window for me to be able to spread my knowledge to others.”
Akins admits she will miss her Cumberland teammates, but said she would not change a thing with how her college athletic experience went.
“Looking back at my college career I would not change one thing. I worked hard every day and I never gave up and that determination was rewarded through a very success four years.
I have grown in many different aspects of my life during my four years at Cumberland,” Akins said. “I have definitely become more independent, especially this last semester. My parents (Travis and Kim Akins) have helped me get where I am today and this past year they have started preparing me for my future.
“With that being said, they have started slowly weaning me off financially to help me learn how to manage my money, and I have learned so much from this lesson. I am thankful for my parents and knowing that they have equip me to the best of their ability has helped me tremendously throughout these four years and has helped me prepare for my future.”
As for what is next, Akins plans to further her education with hopes of becoming an occupational therapist.
“I plan on continuing my education to become an Occupational Therapist, once the COVID-19 clears up they will reschedule my interview into the program,” she said. “One thing I have learned from my Dad these past four years is to always have a backup plan because even though we have big goals and dreams for ourselves they do not always pan out as we want. So, my back up plan is to use my Exercise Science degree and to be an Exercise Physiologist.”
Akins listed playing a tournament in New Orleans as one of her favorite memories. She also listed the gym renovation at Cumberland as a top experience, because she got to donate money to dedicate a seat there to her grandfather’s memory after he died a couple of years ago.
Note _ Information in this article was compiled from an email interview by Leader sportswriter Curtis Marlin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.