After winning the opening game of the district 9-AAA baseball, the Portland Panthers lost their next two games to see their season end with a 22-8 mark.
The Purple defeated Montgomery on May 9 by a 11-1 score in the opening contest of the tourney.
Cullen Box blasted a two-base hit in the bottom of the fifth that scored Caeson Utley and Luke Newton with the winning runs.
Hunter Richards went the distance for the Panthers on the mound by allowing five hits and striking out four.
“Hunter didn’t have his best stuff, but he competed,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “With the offense and defense in sync, Hunter was able to relax.”
Portland tallied seven runs in the second, and that was all the scoring needed behind Richards’ effort on the mound.
“I was nervous since we hadn’t played in seven days,” Steinbrecher said. “Our hitters were relaxed and saw the ball well. They did an excellent job.”
Neither team scored in the first, but Portland broke through with seven in the second.
Jake Ausbrooks walked, Mason Elliott doubled and Utley singled to plate Ausbrooks. Newton singled in Garrett Stubblefield, who had replaced Elliott on the basepaths. Vinny Parker walked to load the bases and Cullen Box punched a single that allowed Utley to cross home plate.
Chase Runyon drew a base on balls that brought in Newton and Richards’ base hit drove in Box and Parker. Runyon later scored on an Elliott ground out.
Montgomery Central tallied one run in the fourth, but the Panthers added two in the bottom of the inning.
Parker singled and Box walked, and Runyon followed with a base hit. Parker scored on a Richards sac fly and Box scored on an Ausbrooks fly ball to center field.
In the fifth, Utley and Newton each drew a base on balls and Parker loaded the bases with a hit. Box came to the plate and doubled in Utley and Newton to give the Purple the win via the 10-run rule.
With the win, the Panthers advanced and faced Greenbrier the following day and lost 4-3.
“That was a tough loss that we had opportunities to win,” Steinbrecher said. “The boys battled and fought hard. We just couldn’t catch the one break we needed.”
Box and Stubblefield combined to strike out six Bobcat batters and allowed just one walk.
Greenbrier took a 2-0 lead in the second before the Panthers tied the contest up in the top of the third.
Parker, Box and Runyon all walked to load the bases. Richards was hit by a pitch that forced in Parker, and Elliott singled in Stubblefield.
Portland went up 3-2 in the top of the fourth as Rhett Hicks singled and came in on an error.
The Bobcats would push across the winning runs in the home half of the fourth. Portland had six base runners over the final three innings but couldn’t score.
A 6-2 loss to Montgomery Central last Wednesday ended the season for the Purple.
“I was proud of the guys,” Steinbrecher said. “We had suffered a tough loss the day before and fell behind against Montgomery Central. It would have been easy to fold. But they kept battling all night. It didn’t end the way we wanted, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.”
Utley doubled in Box and Hicks in the bottom of the second. The Panthers had six base runners after the second but couldn’t push another run over. The Purple managed four hits in the game.
The Panthers, ranked among one of the best teams in the state, had one the best seasons in recent history and Steinbrecher were appreciative of the four seniors’ effort throughout the year.
“They are a special group of young men,” Steinbrecher said. “They poured everything they had into this program. They have left their mark and made it a better place.”
Caeson Utley, Jake Ausbrooks, Mason Elliott and Hunter Richards will graduate next week.
