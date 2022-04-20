The Portland baseball team swept a pair of district games from Creekwood to highlight a busy week of action.
After the two wins over the Hawks, the Panthers, 15-4, played in the East Robertson Classic and defeated Lebanon, Springfield and Jo Bryns but lost to state ranked Hendersonville.
Last Monday, the Purple dealt Creekwood a 5-1 setback.
Hunter Richards was the winning pitcher in seven innings of work, striking out nine and allowing four hits. Richards helped his own cause by going 3 for 4 at the plate and driving in two runs. Teammate Caeson Utley also collecting a trio of hits including a pair of doubles.
Cullen Box, Chase Runyon, Jake Ausbrooks and Mason Elliott all collected one hit apiece.
Box and Utley each scored two runs.
The following day, the Panthers led 5-0 after three innings before holding on for a 5-3 win over the Hawks.
Portland pounded out seven hits in scoring two in the first and three in the third. Creekwood pushed across two in the fifth and a single run in the sixth.
Box, Runyon and Elliott each collected two hits with Utley and Runyon scoring two runs. Richards crossed home plate once. Richards, Ausbrooks and Elliott each recorded an RBI in the contest.
Box got the win on the mound for the Purple and Garrett Stubblefield picked up the save.
On Thursday, the Panthers defeated Lebanon 10-7 in the East Robertson Classic.
Portland scored one run in the top of the first. Box walked and went to second on a Vinny Parker sacrifice. One batter later, Ausbrooks singled to drive in Box.
The Blue Devils took the advantage with three runs in the second, but Portland tied the score with a pair in the third.
Freddy Paxton singled and Box walked to put runners at first and second. Parker plated Paxton with a base hit that allowed Box to reach third. Box came in on a Runyon sacrifice fly.
Lebanon broke the deadlock with one in the bottom of the frame and added two in the fourth to lead 6-3.
The Panthers tied the game in the fifth.
Paxton singled, stole second and scored on a Parker hit. Runyon reached on a hit and Ausbrooks hit a grounder to the first baseman that sent Parker home and Runyon to third. Runyon crossed home plate as Luke Newton took first on a fielding error to tie the game at 6-6.
Portland added two more runs in the sixth. Easton Duffy and Paxton each singled and both runners came around to score on a Box double.
The Blue Devils pulled to within one with a single run in the sixth. But the Purple wrapped up the scoring with two in the seventh.
Ausbrooks singled and went to second on a balk. After two outs, Duffy walked, and Jay Guthrie singled to center field that brought in Ausbrooks and Duffy.
Ausbrooks was the winning pitcher while Parker, Runyon and Elliott also seeing action on the mound.
A 9-3 win over Springfield followed on Friday. After falling behind 3-0, the Panthers erupted for seven runs in the second and added their final two runs in the fifth.
In the first, Elliott singled in Ausbrooks and Richards, Jay Guthrie tallied on a passed ball. Parker collected an RBI hit that scored Elliott, Box plated Rhett Hicks, and Richards brought in Box and Parker. After one out in the fifth, Elliott reached on an error and later scored on a passed ball.
Box singled in Hicks on a base hit to finish up the scoring. Newton earned the win for the Panthers in striking out six batters.
In the first of two games Saturday, the Panthers were shutout by Hendersonville 10-0. The Commandos, one of the top teams in the state, pounded out seven hits in the contest. Portland managed two hits, a double by Ausbrooks and an Elliott single.
In the nightcap, the Panthers gave up two, first-inning runs but scored three in the home half of the frame and added runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth to defeat Jo Bryns 9-3.
Box led a nine-hit attack with three hits and knocked in a trio of runners while Parker blasted two hits and Runyon, Elliott, Hicks and Utley each collecting one.
Elliott picked up the win for the Purple by striking out 14 Red Devil batters and giving up five hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.