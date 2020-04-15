Portland High School basketball star Mitchell Eagle has committed to continue his career at Bryan College.
Eagle, who finished with more than 1,000 points in his high school career, averaged better than 14 points a game as a senior for the Panthers.
In 2017-18 as a sophomore, he scored 193 points, had 119 rebounds, 63 assists and 35 steals. At the end of the season, he was honored with the team’s Mr. Hustle Award.
In his junior season, Mitchell was selected as the Panthers’ Most Improved Varsity Player. He had 141 rebounds, 88 assists and 32 steals. All of those numbers were tops on the Panthers team that season. Eagle tallied 308 points for the Panthers that season.
As a senior, Eagle was selected to the All-District 9-AAA team, the All-County Team for Sumner County and to the Watertown Christmas Tournament All-Tournament team.
