Portland sophomore Maddie Taylor reached one of her goals recently by reaching the TSSAA state bowling tournament held at Smyrna. Taylor, who has ben bowling for nine years, finished tied for 32nd place among 55 bowlers from across the state.
“I did the best I could,” Taylor said about her experience at the state. “The game was hard, but now the fact of even making the state was a huge accomplishment.”
Taylor is only the second female from Portland to go to the state. Kaleigh Verran competed at the TSSAA tournament in 2016.
Taylor had a stellar season in District 12, which consists of such teams as Lebanon, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Mt, Juliet, Beech and Wilson Central. Taylor finished fourth overall in bowling a high game of 235 and was second in high series with a total of 628. Taylor averaged 173.3 pins per game which is a 49.0 increase from a year ago. Taylor was also a all-district selection this season.
Entering the 2019-20 campaign, Taylor had one goal and that was to make the state. And towards the end of the regular season, that goal was getting closer to realization.
“I think towards the end of the season, Mrs. J (Janet Smith), told me I could go to the state, but she needed my all and from then on, I didn’t give her anything less than that,” Taylor remarked.
Taylor’s preparations in getting ready for the state was much the same as always, according to Taylor.
“The only thing different was that I had to be open-minded to changing to how the lanes were,” Taylor explained.
In the state tournament, eight of the top 55 bowlers were freshmen or sophomores, including Taylor. That gives Taylor extra motivation to improve her performances over the next two seasons.
“I try to do my best each and every year,” Taylor pointed out. “My mom has been my biggest influence. She always encourages me to want to do my best. I want to get the opportunity to go back to the state and have lots of fun.”
Maddie is the daughter of Amy Reid and stepdad Christopher Reid.
