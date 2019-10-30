Portland High School's bowling teams are in full swing for the 2019 season, with the girls standing at 2-2 and the boys at 1-3.
The girls opened the season with a 22-5 loss to Lebanon. Maddie Taylor won all three games while Beka Rigsby and Lauren Holloway picked up wins in the final game.
However, the Lady Panthers got rolling with a 22-5 decision over Beech. In the first game, Taylor, Summer Evans and Leah High each collected a trio of wins while Mallory Lame earned a pair of victories. Miranda Rigsby nabbed a win in game one and Lia Hicks took a game in the third set.
Portland also collected points for winning the game total pin fall and points in each set, as well as match total pin fall and bonus points.
The Purple then defeated Merrol Hyde 24-3 on Oct. 14.
In the first game, High was victorious 157-80, Holloway won 111-73, Miranda Rigsby, Taylor and Reilly Hicks won by forfeit and Evans posted a 129-80 victory.
Five Lady Panthers won their respective games in the middle set. High was 93 pins better than her opponent, Holloway notched a 127-87 win, Taylor bowled a 145, Evans recorded a 131-76 decision and Reilly Hicks won by forfeit.
In the final game, High knocked down 60 more pins than her opponent (137-77), Lia Hicks claimed a 121-67 victory, Taylor netted a 101-86 decision, Evans was victorious 102-63 and Miranda Rigsby won by forfeit.
Portland then picked up an 18-9 loss to Mt. Juliet.
Taylor won 144-129, High came out a 125-115 winner, Holloway knocked down 39 more pins than her opponent and Reilly Hicks collected a 127-120 victory.
In game two, Taylor won 123-97 and High came out on top 161-84.
Taylor clinched a win in the final game 123-97, High picked up a 137-122 decision and Reilly Hicks rounded out the scoring with a 147-132 victory.
The Panther boys lost in their season opener to Lebanon 23-4. Zach Meador won all three games he bowled, and Colton Wade collected a victory in the final set. Portland lost to Beech 22-5 as Colton Wade bowled a 160 to his opponent's 146. Cole Hawkins nipped his opponent 121-115, and Kalen Poghen picked up a 123-120 win.
The Panther boys notched their first win of the season with a 23-4 defeat of Merrol Hyde.
In the first game, Colton Wade edged his opponent 182-181, Lazarus Beair was victorious 160-101 and Aaron Dailey collected a 174-122 decision.
Portland won the game total pin fall and points in each set, and the match total pin fall and bonus points.
In the middle game, Wade was a 162-100 winner, Meador nabbed a 149-131 decision, Beair collected a 118-89 victory, Poghen was victorious 165-122, Hawkins won 126-113 and Dailey claimed a 161-116 win.
Portland won five games in the final set as Wade posted a 187-116 victory, Meador was a 152-93 winner, Kyle Groves came up with a 107-93 victory, Seth Robertson posted a 103-97 decision and Hawkins prevailed 130-86.
The Purple lost to Mt. Juliet 24-3 as Dailey, Hawkins, and Wade collected wins.
