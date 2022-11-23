The 2021-22 basketball season for Portland ended in Jackson, Tenn. in the substate last March. That squad missed going to the state tournament by a few points.
The Panthers finished with a 22-13 record.
With the core of that team lost to graduation, Coach John Ferguson will have to rely on a young, but talented team in hopes of repeating as District champs and having a chance to go to the big dance in Murfreesboro.
“This team is extremely young and inexperienced,” Ferguson said last week. “Other than Chase Runyon and Freddy Paxton, no other player on the team has seen varsity game action and most of them have not played in one. We spent the summer playing as many games as possible to help with our lack of experience.”
Runyon, just a junior, should reach the 1,000-point club sometime this winter and will carry a lot of the offensive load.
“Chase started every game as a sophomore, “Ferguson remarked. “He will be our go-to guy this year. He has worked extremely hard this summer improving his game and I look forward to seeing him blossom this season.”
Paxton returns after finishing up football two weeks ago.
“Freddy is an occasional starter for us and getting the football guys acclimated to everything will take some time,” Ferguson said.
Several newcomers will look to contribute to the success of this year’s squad according to Ferguson.
“Tristan Calvert, a freshman, has started the first two games for us at point guard,” Ferguson noted. “He will be a key contributor this season. His game has grown and developed as much as anyone since the summer. Another ninth grader, Nate Honeycutt, brings high energy to the team, sophomore Carson Dismang is a first-time varsity player, and Skylar Hicks, a tenth grader had the best summer out of everyone on the team.”
Ferguson has been pleased with what he has seen so far this fall.
“Our effort and attitude have been great so far this fall,” Ferguson stated. “Every practice is intense, and the players are pushed in every drill. They all have a competitive spirit and are an amazing team to coach. Every day they come to practice trying to get better and work hard.”
Portland fans will see a different team this year as Ferguson will speed up the tempo of the team.
“This team will see a style of basketball that Portland has never seen,” Ferguson pointed out. “We will play with a fast tempo looking to press the entire game. We will mix up different presses and half-court defenses along with different motion offenses. It is a lot for a high school player to learn and understand because this is the system I coached in college.
“The guys have adapted well. And each day we get a little better.”
After last season’s district championship and a trip to the substate, the bar has been set high for this team and future squads wearing the Purple and White.
“Despite our youth and inexperience, our expectations are high,” Ferguson admitted. “Winning the district championship was four years of hard work by last season’s seniors. They laid the groundwork for the incoming team to maintain the same success. Winning the district and region titles are big goals for us.”
Greenbrier, Creekwood, and Portland are the favorites to compete for the district while White House and Montgomery Central will also have solid teams.
“I tell the team all the time our goal is to be playing well in January right before the district play begins,” Ferguson concluded.
