PHS freshman team beats White House

The Portland freshmen football team remained unbeaten by defeating visiting White House 28-14 last Thursday evening. The Panthers used a pair of long touchdown runs and two series to score their touchdowns.
The Purple finished with 258 rushing yards as Jalen Pero complied 108 yards on seven carries and Freddy Paxton added 82 on six tries.
Portland struck first when Pero took off on a 44-yard scoring with Nik Averitt splitting the uprights on the PAT for a 7-0 at the 3:58 mark.
After forcing the Blue Devils to turn the football over on downs, the Panthers reached the endzone when Paxton outran the defense on a 59-yard carry. Averitt's kick conversion gave Portland a 14-0 lead with 8:21 left before halftime.
The Panther defense forced a punt but fumbled the return and White House regained possession at the 49.
Runs by Keyan Dickerson and a 19-yard pass by quarterback Peyton Wilson set up Wilson's one-yard sneak with 1:07 showing on the clock.
Dickerson's run on the two-point conversion was successful that left the Devils trailing 14-8.
Portland forced another White House punt on their opening drive of the second half. After the kick, the Panthers put together a 11-play series that consumed five minutes off the clock as Pero sped 16 yards to paydirt. Braylon Dowlen ran in the two-point conversion for a 22-8 advantage.
The Panthers went up 28-8 as quarterback Cullen Box tossed a 10-yard scoring strike to Will Napier midway through the final period.
White House notched their final touchdown on a five-yard pass. The Blue Devils covered 62 yards in 11 plays with Dickerson getting six carries and completing a pair of passes.
