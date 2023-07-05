Portland High School girls basketball coach Scott Steinbrecher is already excited about the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Lady Panthers played competitive teams and Steinbrecher was impressed with what he saw on the hardwood.
“It was a really good summer of growth for us,” Steinbrecher said last week. “What helped the most was seeing high-level teams and different styles of teams. Leadership from Taya Totten, Cheyenne Gregory, and Makayla Bryant was really important for bringing this team along.”
The Purple attended camps at MTSU, WKU, BCAT hoopfest and hosted a team camp. Portland finished above .500 against schools like Cheatham County, Lebanon, White County, Upperman, four schools from Kentucky, and a few from East and West Tennessee.
The Lady Panthers return several starters to this year’s squad and will have some new faces to step up and help this winter.
“We knew freshman Guorchiek Mut (from Portland West) would be able to help us this year,” Steinbrecher pointed out. “We knew she was athletic, but she is even more athletic than we thought. She found her way into starting most of the summer and we have high expectations for her. Sophomore Stori Russel also had a really good summer as she competes and plays hard.”
Portland went to the regional tournament last season for the first time in several years and Steinbrecher hopes to make more noise in the postseason next February.
“This group has the potential to be as good as they want to be,” Steinbrecher remarked. “Like every other team across the state, it will come down to how much work they put in on their own during the offseason and if we continue to build strong bonds within the group. We really like this group. We have 11 or 12 kids that have the potential to help on the varsity level. By the time November rolls around, that should lead to highly competitive practices and give us the opportunity in practice to go five-on-five at times.”
