Portland High School girls basketball coach Scott Steinbrecher is already excited about the upcoming 2023-24 season. The Lady Panthers played competitive teams and Steinbrecher was impressed with what he saw on the hardwood.

“It was a really good summer of growth for us,” Steinbrecher said last week. “What helped the most was seeing high-level teams and different styles of teams. Leadership from Taya Totten, Cheyenne Gregory, and Makayla Bryant was really important for bringing this team along.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.