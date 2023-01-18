The Portland girls played two games early in the week, defeating White House Heritage 34-27 last Monday but falling to White House 37-32 the following evening.

In their game against the Lady Patriots, the Purple led 10-9 after the first eight minutes of action and took an 18-15 advantage into the halftime break.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.