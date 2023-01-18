The Portland girls played two games early in the week, defeating White House Heritage 34-27 last Monday but falling to White House 37-32 the following evening.
In their game against the Lady Patriots, the Purple led 10-9 after the first eight minutes of action and took an 18-15 advantage into the halftime break.
Taya Totten netted eight points in the first 16 minutes while Cheyenne Gregory had six.
The Lady Panthers built an eight-point margin in the third as Katie McCloud buried a 3-point shot and Gregory fired in a short jumper.
White House Heritage scored their lone field goal late in the third and trailed 23-17.
The Lady Panthers went up by nine, 28-19 as Gregory tallied three and Totten had two points.
White House Heritage did cut into the lead with 1:56 left on four straight points.
But Totten hit six foul shots down the stretch to hold off the Patriot rally and post the win.
“This feels great tonight,” Portland coach Scott Steinbrecher remarked.
You can see it in their faces on the court and the locker room.
We had lost five straight, but we kept working and got better. We kept that energy and that’s hard to do when you are losing.”
Totten had 16 points to top the Purple in scoring while Gregory had 11, McCloud finished with five and Makayla Bryant contributed two.
Portland connected on 12 field goals and sank nine of 12 free throws.
Claire King recorded 15 points to pace the Lady Patriots.
The following evening, the Lady Panthers lost to rival White House 37-32.
“We got good looks at the basketball, we just didn’t get the looks we wanted,” Steinbrecher remarked.
“Our shots just wouldn’t go in.”
White House connected on 14 field goals including four, 3-point buckets while the Lady Panthers recorded ten with half coming from the 3-point stripe.
The two teams were knotted at 8-8 but a 13- 6 run by the Lady Devils produced a 21-14 halftime advantage.
The visitors built an 11 point edge, 32-21 in the third but the Purple rallied.
After trailing by 14 with five minutes remaining, the Lady Panthers mounted a comeback that came up short with nine straight points to close out the game.
Gregory and McCloud scored from the field, Aleena Waggoner buried a 3-point bucket and McCloud finished up the scoring with two at the charity stripe.
McCloud had 12 points for Portland with Gregory scoring nine, Totten netted eight, and Waggoner finished with nine.
Abigail Bradley led White House with 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.