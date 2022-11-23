Portland girls coach Scott Steinbrecher returns three starters to this season’s squad in hopes of improving on a ten-win season from the 2021-22 campaign.
Senior Katie McCloud, junior Cheyenne Gregory, and sophomore Taya Totten head up the returners from a year ago.
Totten was the Portland Leader Player of the Year winner along with Rayleigh Hester who graduated while Gregory was the defensive player of the year. McCloud was awarded the Panther Award.
Totten earned a spot on the all-district team as a freshman.
Though losing several key players from a year ago, Steinbrecher is excited about the prospects for the upcoming season.
“I like the competitive nature of this group,” Steinbrecher remarked recently. “The leadership I’ve seen from Katie and Aleena (Waggoner) has been great.”
This year’s edition of the Purple and White will have a lot of experience according to Steinbrecher.
“Six of our top eight are upperclassmen and tons of girls have varsity experience,” Steinbrecher explained. “These kids are going to have bigger roles this year.”
Steinbrecher has been pleased with several players that have stepped up in fall practice.
“Ashlee (Vanatta), Aleena, Jenna (Towles), and Makayla (Bryant) have stepped up this year and we are excited about this group,” Steinbrecher remarked. “We are really optimistic for this team and think we have a high ceiling if we can reach our potential.”
Steinbrecher points to Creekwood as the team to beat in the district.
“They went to the state tournament last season and lost just one girl off that team,” Steinbrecher noted. “Our key to having a successful season is to stay healthy and keep growing throughout the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.