The 2022 season for the Portland High School boys golf team is in full swing with three matches played.
On Aug. 2, the Panthers defeated Mt. Juliet and Green Hill in a three-way match. Portland shot 358 as team, which was two strokes better than Green Hill. Mt. Juliet came in third with a 382.
The Purple were led Ben Triplet, who carded an 82, while Gavin Tabb fired in an 83. Houston Pike came in after shooting a 90 and Camren Yant and Conner Vant followed with a 103 and 104 score respectively.
In a nine-hole round on Aug. 4, the Panthers came in second behind Merrol Hyde and ahead of Gallatin.
Portland finished 12 strokes behind the Hawks with a 172. Tabb fired a 38, Pike had a 43, Triplet carded a 44, Camren Yant recorded a 47 and Conner finished with a 55.
Last week, the Panthers played another three-way match against Gallatin and new school Liberty Creek and finished 22 strokes ahead of the Wave. Liberty Creek was third with a 209.
Tabb led the way for the Purple with a 38 with Triplet contributing a 38, Pike came in after firing a 41 and Camren Yant and Conner Yant rounded out the scoring with a 44 and 49 score.
