The Portland golf team competed in several matches in recent action as the 2022 season is well underway.
On Aug. 15, the Panthers came in second in a three-way match with Springfield and Green Hill. The Purple shot a 359 as a team — three strokes behind Lebanon. Gavin Tabb led the way with an 84 while Ben Triplet came in with a 91. Camren and Conner Yant both shot a 92 and Houston Pike finished with a 95.
Portland played Springfield, Rossview and East Robertson on Aug. 17. The Panthers complied a 190 score that was five strokes off Springfield’s 185. Pike had a 43, Camren Yant shot a 45, Conner Yant fired an 49 and Caleb Mathias came in with a 53.
Last Monday, the Panthers played in the HT Invitational at Bluegrass Country Club. As a team, the Purple recorded a 358 score. Triplet had an 80, Tabb finished with a 91, Pike contributed a 92 while Camren Yant netted a 95 and Conner Yant had a 114.
Tuesday, the Purple defeated Beech and Wilson Central. Portland concluded the day with a 340, which was 45 strokes better than Beech.
Triplet and Tabb shot 79. Pike followed with an 83, Conner Yant finished with a 100, and Camren Yant rounded out the scoring with a 107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.