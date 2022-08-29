The Portland golf team competed in several matches in recent action as the 2022 season is well underway.

On Aug. 15, the Panthers came in second in a three-way match with Springfield and Green Hill. The Purple shot a 359 as a team — three strokes behind Lebanon. Gavin Tabb led the way with an 84 while Ben Triplet came in with a 91. Camren and Conner Yant both shot a 92 and Houston Pike finished with a 95.

