The Portland baseball remained unbeaten in seven games by winning a pair of games last week. On March 24, the Panthers defeated Macon County 7-2.
The Purple scored twice in the opening inning and five in the sixth to post the victory.
Cullen Box opened up on the mound for the Panthers and gave up two earned runs while striking out four. Hunter Richards hurled the final 3.1 innings and allowed just two hits and fanned five Tigers.
“Box and Richards both threw the baseball well to give us a chance to win Thursday,” Coach Scott Steinbrecher said. “I’m proud of our response after Macon County tied it up. We were able to outscore them 5-0 the rest of the way.”
Jake Ausbrooks punched out two hits and drove in a run while Box Chase Runyon, Hunter Richards, Rhett Hicks and Luke Newton each recorded one. Runyon plated two runners and Richards knocked in another run.
Box and Runyon each scored twice while Caeson Utley and Freddy Paxton crossed home plate once.
The Tigers managed six hits but committed five errors.
Portland blasted Sycamore 17-2 last Friday.
Richards drove in four runs and Box blasted a solo homer in the third inning to lead a 19-hit attack.
Box, Richards and Ausbrooks each collected a trio of hits while Utley, Hicks, Newton and Vinny Parker each had two. Box and Mason Elliott each drove in three runs and Parker plated two.
Richards and Ausbrooks each scored three runs.
Elliott got the win for the Panthers while Parker and Ausbrooks finished up the final four and 1/3 innings. The Eagles had seven hits and struck out nine times.
“This was a really good complete game from our guys,” Steinbrecher remarked. “Our pitchers were in attack mode and the hitters never wasted an at-bat.”
Portland will play in the Westmoreland tournament this weekend and face Greenbrier next Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.