Portland High School senior Michael Carter has racing in his blood. Carter, who is president of his senior class, is a third-generation racer and has competed on the tracks since the age of 6.

“Racing is in my blood,” Carter said. “I’m a third-generation driver. My granddad dragged raced and owned many oval track cars over the years. My dad had raced for over 10 years before I started and he won a championship at the Riverview Speedway in Carthage, Tenn.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.