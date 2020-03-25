The Portland soccer team won their opening game of the 2020 season by shutting out East Robertson, 2-0. Jacob Johnson and Justin Cranford each scored in the match.
“We endured a determined and physical opponent to record the shut out,” Coach Tanner Nelson said. “We created tons of scoring chances like we had all preseason. Though we could have played better, it’s a testament to our guys that we can pull out a victory in those circumstances.”
The JV also notched a victory in their opening match of the season by defeating West Creek, 1-0. Caden Nelson recorded the lone goal for the Purple with an assist by Charles Mitchell.
