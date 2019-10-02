The Portland High School soccer team celebrated senior night in a big way by defeating Springfield 4-0 Thursday evening.
"We started off slow tonight," coach Ryan Goostree said. "We found our rhythm. We have a lot to improve on, but it was a good game tonight."
Emma Gregory, Jessica Roberts, Hailey Chambers and Allie Cranford all netted goals in the contest while shutting out the Jacket offense.
"We were told that one of their players scored ten goals in a single match two days ago," Goostree said.
After the match, seniors Emma Gregory and Aliyah Chambers were recognized on senior night.
"These two girls have played all four years for us," Goostree noted. "They have different personalities. Aliyah has played every position and has a hilarious personality. Emma is our "team mother". She has played offense and defense for us."
Portland stands at 8-3-1 overall and 2-1 in district play.
