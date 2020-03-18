The 2020 Portland High School boys’ soccer team returns 10 starters to this year’s squad as the season opened last week. In fact, 23 of the 32 players wore the Purple and White in 2019.
The preseason has gone OK for the Panthers with a 2-2 record in scrimmages, including a 4-1 loss to Gallatin.
“We gave Gallatin a challenge, which hasn’t been the case for a long time,” Coach Tanner Nelson explained. “I have been impressed by our scrimmages. We have things to work on, but it was obvious that the guys have worked hard this offseason.”
Portland has seven seniors on the team, including two newcomers in Patrick Valiente and Reymon Betancur. The veteran seniors include Jacob Johnson, Bishop Troutt, Frank Juan Gaspar, Landon Walters, and Damian Luna.
In preseason scrimmages, Johnson and Walters have lined up at forward, Gaspar has seen action as a midfielder and Troutt and Luna play defense for the Purple. Bradley Greer and Dom Rush are battling for the goalie spot in the lineup.
“We have a lot of guys vying for varsity and starting spots,” Nelson said about finding the right 11 to put on the field.
The seven seniors bring a lot to the team, according to Nelson.
“Our seniors have been vital to the continuity and improvement from last year,” Nelson pointed out. “Even the new guys have helped with organization and discipline within the team. All of our returning seniors led by example in the offseason and playing club soccer.”
Underclassmen who have seen some starting time in the preseason include Garrett Bates at forward, midfielders Justin Cranford and Lucas Simmons along with defensive specialist Zach Meador, Tristen Terry and Robin Brewer.
Nelson and the Panthers will run a zonal marking in defense and employ a balance of possession and direct styles on offense.
“We will try a few different formations within these principles,” Nelson remarked.
There are several things that Nelson likes about this edition of Portland soccer.
“I love the buy-in from this team,” Nelson noted. “We as coaches have looked to establish a new culture in recent years. I’ve never known a team to take so well to new expectations and challenges.”
Nelson looks for White House and Springfield to vie for the district championship.
What will it take for Portland to be successful this season?
“We will have to keep working hard,” Nelson stated. We can’t hand opponents easy chances, and we have to keep creating quality scoring chances.”
The remaining members of the team include Jorge Villalobos, Freddy Luna, Michael Whitson, Elias Andres, Jason Torres, Caden Nelson, Charles Mitchell, Noah Whitson, Carter Birdwell, Jesus Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez, Cristian Estrada, Dawson Kennedy, Damian Moore, Sam McGuire, Israel Renteria, Brandon Martin and Nik Averitt.
