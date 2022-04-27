The Portland soccer team picked up its first win of the season by shutting out visiting Macon County 5-0 on senior night.
“We were up 3-0 at halftime, and our guys were pretty consistent throughout the match,” coach Tanner Nelson said. “It was nice to have a couple of seniors score on senior night in Michael Whitson and Felipe Sebastian. Michael was our MVP of the match and stepped up big at striker with a couple of our normal attackers out for the game.”
The victory evens the Panthers district slate at 1-1-1 with regular season champion Greenbrier left to play before the tournaments begin.
“We have a chance to finish anywhere from second to fourth,” Nelson said. “Regardless of our path in the tournament though, we are capable of getting past anyone in the district if we play a good game. Our goal is to get to the title match. Our play in the district has been encouraging. This team has shown resilience, highlighted by a dramatic late comeback at White House Heritage earlier this year.”
Portland stands at 1-5-5 and Nelson remains optimistic about his team.
“The guys are certainly improving and growing into our new system,” Nelson said. “We have challenged them with new ideas and the guys are taking well to them. We have been more difficult to score against, and lately we have been generating plenty of scoring opportunities for ourselves.”
With the district tournament just on the horizon, Nelson hopes last Friday’s win jump-starts the Purple to a successful postseason run.
“There has been plenty of adversity,” Nelson said. “But our team has fought hard to be playing good soccer and give ourselves a chance in the district this year.”
