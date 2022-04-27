The Portland softball team played seven games last week and went 2-5. But one of those wins was an 8-7 win over Gallatin last Friday.
Portland opened the week with a pair of district losses. Last Tuesday, the Purple fell to Montgomery Central 11-3. The Lady Panthers scored single runs in the first and second innings and added one in the fourth.
Jama Hoffman and Aiden Hughes each had two hits, while Kayla Wasilko and Jenna Bailey each had one. On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers dropped a 19-1 decision to Greenbrier as Eryn Cheney drove in Kameron Whittaker with a double.
Portland managed five hits in the game.
The Lady Panthers were shut out by Springfield 12-0 last Thursday. Taya Totten’s single in the top of third was all the offense the Purple could manage.
Portland played last weekend in the Gallatin Tournament, an event that included a walk-off Lady Panthers win over the host team.
Gallatin tallied four in the first while the Lady Panthers countered with one in the home half of the frame.
Zoey Lavigne walked and went to second on a Wasilko base hit. Lavigne came in to score on a Whittaker single.
The Lady Wave added another run in the second, but Portland tied the score with four in the third.
Wasilko led off with a base hit and Hughes followed with a single. Whittaker loaded the bases by reaching on an error. Katie McCloud singled in Wasilko to reload the bases.
Cheney drew a bases loaded walk that forced in Hughes. Bailey collected two RBIS by driving in McCloud and Whittaker on a hit to center.
Gallatin regained the lead with two in the fourth, but the Lady Panthers won the game in the bottom of the third.
Wasilko walked to lead off the inning and Hoffman was placed on second. Wasilko scored on a Hughes sac fly and Whittaker singled. McCloud came to the plate and doubled in pinch runner Makayla Bryant and Wasilko for the winning runs.
Portland recorded four hits in a 5-0 loss to Bishop McNamara out of Illinois.
Hoffman had a double and single, while McCloud and Bailey each notched one hit.
The Lady Panthers eked out a 2-1 win over Camden Central on Saturday. Portland scored a run in the first and second frames. Cheney picked up the win for the Purple. She allowed three hits, one walk and struck out three.
Portland tallied one in the first.
Lavigne walked and swiped second base. Wasilko was hit by a pitch and Lavigne scored when McCloud drew a bases loaded walk.
Camden pushed across a run in the second to tie the game, but the Lady Panthers tallied the winning run in the bottom of the second.
Bailey reached on an error and replaced by Cheyenne Gregory at first. Totten sacrificed Gregory to second and Hoffman singled in Gregory one batter later.
Cheney allowed just one base runner over the final two innings to earn the victory.
Portland closed out the week Saturday afternoon by falling to Bishop McNamara 6-5.
Hoffman slammed three hits, including a double, while Whittaker and Wasilko each had two.
Hughes and Cheney each had one hit.
The Lady Panthers trailed 6-0 after one-half of an inning but came back with three in the home half of the first.
Hoffman doubled after one out and Wasilko drove a single to center. Hughes plated Hoffman on a base hit and Whittaker doubled in Wasilko. Cheney was hit by a pitch to put a Lady Panther on each base. Bailey walked to force Hughes in.
The Purple scored single runs in each of the second and third innings. Hoffman tallied when Hughes reached on an error in the second. In the third, Summer Leighton, who was pinch running for Cheney, came in to touch home plate off the bat of a Hoffman single.
Portland had the potential game tying run thrown out at home in the third.
Cheney struck out five batters.
“Throughout the week, I believe we grew as a team,” Coach Taniesha Tucker said. “The beginning of the week started with two district losses. But as the week went on, you could see the dynamic of the team changing, and by the end of the week, we looked the best we have all season. Our hitting finally came alive as a whole team. Now we just have to build off this weekend as we head into district play.”
