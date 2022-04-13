The Portland softball team split a pair of games last week and stands at 7-8 with three weeks left in the regular season.
Last Monday, the Lady Panthers fell to Montgomery Central 6-3 in a district contest.
After Portland took a 1-0 advantage in the top of the first, Montgomery Central took the lead for good with two in the home half of the frame. The Lady Indians added three in the third and one in the fourth.
The Lady Panthers rallied with a single run in the seventh but couldn’t get any closer.
Portland tallied one in the first. Zoey Lavigne doubled to lead off the game and went to third on a Kayla Wasilko single. Kameron Whittaker flied out to center field that allowed Lavigne to come in.
The Lady Indians pushed across two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but Portland tied the game with a run in the third. Taya Totten reached on a bunt single and Lavigne singled. Jama Hoffman’s ground out knocked in Lavigne.
Montgomery Central tallied three in the third and one in the fourth to expand the margin to 6-2. Portland recorded one run in their final time at-bat.
Lavigne walked with one out and came in to score on a Wasilko double for the final score.
Last Thursday, the Purple scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to post an 8-7 win over East Robertson.
The Lady Panthers blasted 12 hits in the contest, including a two-run homer by Wasilko in the first.
Portland gave up a run in the top of the first, but Wasilko’s blast was one of four hits in the inning that produced five runs.
Lavigne singled ahead of Wasilko’s homer then Whittaker walked, and Katie McCloud singled to put runners on first and second. Hoffman was hit by a pitch that loaded the bases. Aiden Hughes delivered a two-base hit that brought in Whittaker and McCloud.
Hoffman went to third on Hughes’ hit and later scored on a passed ball.
East Robertson took a 6-5 lead in the second, but the Lady Panthers tied the contest with a single run in the bottom of the second.
Lavigne singled and went to second on an error. Wasilko collected her third RBI by driving in Lavigne.
Portland took the lead in the fifth as Hoffman reached base and came around to score on a Hughes double. The Lady Indians tied the game in the top of the sixth, but the Purple would take the advantage for good in the bottom of the frame.
Wasilko line a one-out hit to center and went to third on a Whittaker double. Whittaker was replaced on the base paths by Makayla Bryant. McCloud followed with a run producing two-base slam that scored Bryant with the winning run.
East Robertson went quietly in the top of the seventh as Portland held on for the win.
