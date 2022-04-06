The Portland softball team stands at 6-7 after dropping a pair of games last week.
Last Tuesday’s softball game between Portland and Macon County was a slugfest. The Tigerettes won 16-10 as the two teams combined for 26 runs and 31 hits and made 10 errors.
After pushing across two runs in their opening at-bat, Macon County scored five runs in the second and four in each of the third and fourth innings and added a final run in the fifth.
Portland tallied two in the first and recorded single runs in the second and third and scored four in the fourth. The Lady Panthers finished up the scoring with a run in each of the fifth and sixth frames.
Kayla Wasilko slugged a pair of home runs and drove in four while Jama Hoffman went three for five at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
After spotting the Tigerettes a 2-0 lead, the Purple tied the score in the home half of the first.
Zoey Lavigne walked and Hoffman singled to right field. Wasilko reached on an error that allowed Lavigne to score. Hoffman came around to touch home plate on an Eryn Cheney fly ball.
Macon County tacked on five runs in the top half of the second to lead 7-2. Portland got one of those runs back when Kameron Whittaker led off the second with a shot over the left-field fence.
In the third, Macon County tallied four runs while Portland came up with one as Wasilko blasted a solo homer to center field.
The Tigerettes extended their advantage with four more runs and a 15-4 lead.
The Lady Panthers cut into the margin with four in the fourth. After one out, Whittaker singled as Jenna Bailey followed with a base hit. Lavigne walked to load the bases. Hoffman singled in Bailey and Whittaker. Wasilko drilled a double that knocked in Hoffman and Lavigne.
Macon County recorded another run in the fifth while the Purple pushed across one in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, Katie McCloud singled and came around to score on a Aiden Hughes double and Wasilko finished up the scoring with a solo blast to left field.
On Thursday, the Lady Panthers lost to White House Heritage 8-4. After trailing 3-0 after three innings, the Purple broke through with one in the fourth and tied the game briefly with three in the fifth.
White House Heritage broke away with a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the final margin.
Wasilko had the hot bat again with a solo home run, two hits and three RBIs.
Neither team scored until the bottom of the third when the Lady Patriots tallied three runs. Portland came back with one run in the top of the fourth as Taya Totten singled on a bunt to score Hughes.
The Lady Panthers tied the game in the fifth when Wasilko blasted a three-run homer that also scored Lavigne and Hoffman.
White House Heritage broke the deadlock with two in the fifth and sixth innings.
Portland will host East Robertson on Thursday and play at Creekwood on April 11 and Greenbrier the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.