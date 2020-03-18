The Portland softball team played seven games in the Hendersonville Commando Classic last week and finished with a 4-2-1 record.
“We saw and learned a lot,” Coach Vanessa Tomlinson remarked. “There are some things we need to work on, and we will do that this week at the Gulf Shores Classic.
The Lady Panthers opened up with a 6-0 win over Sycamore. Senior Mac Fitzgerald picked up the win and helped her cause at the plate with a solo home run and collected two RBIs.
In the first inning, Lillie Whitehead reached base and came in on a Fitzgerald hit. The Lady Panthers added a single run in the second as Whitehead drove in Daley McCloud on a hit. Fitzgerald popped her solo blast in the third and the Purple collected three runs in the fourth. Daley McCloud, Jama Hoffman, and Whitehead all reached base. McCloud, Hoffman and Whitehead came around to score on hits by Abbie Tomlinson and Cailey Walker.
The following contest saw Portland squeeze out a 4-2 victory over St. Benedict. In the second, Sami Parker walked, and Shelby Richards doubled. Samantha Alda-Katherine plated Parker on a hit and Daley McCloud scored Richards.
The third inning saw the Purple push across two runs. Whitehead doubled and touched home plate on a Walker single. Parker singled in Walker. Alda-Katherine earned the win on the mound.
The Lady Panthers followed that with a 4-0 loss to Friendship Christian School. The Purple managed three hits, a double and single off the bat of Tomlinson and an Alda-Katherine base hit.
Portland rebounded with a 1-0 shutout win over the Lady Knights, a home school team from Murfreesboro.
The only run came in when Fitzgerald doubled and later scored home.
“Mac pitched for us and our defense committed no errors,” Tomlinson said. “Out catcher, Lillie Whitehead, threw out some runners.”
Fitzgerald recorded six strikeouts in the contest.
A 5-5 tie with William Blount started the action Friday. Portland made five errors in the game.
The Lady Panthers scored in the first as Tomlinson doubled and Fitzgerald followed with a two-base blast to drive in Tomlinson. Parker came up and smacked a hit to allow Fitzgerald to come around and score.
Portland added three runs in the fifth. Whitehead, Walker and Fitzgerald reached base with Whitehead and Walker scoring on hits by Fitzgerald and Richards. Fitzgerald would later score on a wild pitch.
The Lady Panthers slammed Spring Hill, 8-2. Whitehead opened the scoring with a single and proceeded to steal three bases for the first run. In the third, Hoffman tripled and took home on the same play, scoring on an error. Whitehead came to the plate and reached base. Fitzgerald drove in Whitehead, and Tomlinson record an RBI by plating Fitzgerald.
Four runs came in to score in the fifth. Whitehead doubled and was driven in by Fitzgerald. Tomlinson was hit by a pitch. Walker had a sacrifice to score Fitzgerald. Parker doubled in Walker and later scored on a passed ball.
Fitzgerald finished with eight strikeouts.
Portland ended the tournament with a loss to Siegel.
